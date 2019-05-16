Man City Women Sign England Forward Ellen White as Replacement for Nikita Parris

Manchester City Women have confirmed the signing of England forward Ellen White from Birmingham as a replacement for Nikita Parris, who has confirmed she is leaving the club.

After 19 Women's Super League goals in 2018/19, Parris has been tipped to join French champions Lyon as she pursues a new challenge, but City have moved quickly to land White.

The 29-year-old former Chelsea and Arsenal star will officially become a City player on 1 July after agreeing a two-year contract. She had been with Birmingham since 2017 and boasted a fine WSL scoring record in two seasons with the west midlands club.

White has played 80 times for England since 2010 and is in the World Cup squad this summer.

"I'm really excited. Man City are a fantastic club and I really can't wait to start," she told City TV.

"I know quite a few people here and they've given me so many great reviews of the coaching, the facilities and playing style, and I really wanted to join that culture. It's something completely different for me," the player added.

"Steph Houghton is one of my best friends and I know Jill Scott and Karen Bardsley from England. We're good friends and they've said a lot about club. I'm excited to work with them again on club basis."

White said she's 'excited' to work with City coach Nick Cushing and explained that the 'incredible facilities' on offer at Etihad Campus were also a big draw.

"Another attraction was to be involved in the Champions League. I want to be up there, winning trophies. Watching City win the FA Cup and the League Cup [in 2019] made me really want to experience that," she explained.

White has previously won multiple WSL, FA Cup and League Cup honours with Arsenal.