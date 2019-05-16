Man Utd 'Enquire' About Robert Lewandowski After Striker Stalls on New Bayern Contract

Manchester United have made an inquiry over the availability of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski after the striker began doubting his future with the German champions.

The Poland international has been of interest to United for a number of transfer windows, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to rebuild his squad after a bitterly disappointing season in which they finished sixth in the top-flight.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

German publication Kicker, as relayed by the Daily Mail, claim Lewandowksi is unsure whether to put pen to paper on a new deal in Bavaria, prompting United to step up their interest for the Bundesliga star. Having spent the last nine seasons in the country, it is thought the former Borussia Dortmund forward could seek a fresh challenge ahead of the new season.

With the 30-year-old's current deal expiring in the summer of 2021, Die Roten are keen to extend that by a further year, with the club eager to get the forward to sign a new contract after Bayern take part in the German Cup final against RB Leipzig at the end of the month.

United's top scorer in the Premier League this season was Paul Pogba, who finished on 13 goals for the season from midfield. As such, Solskjaer is looking to reinforce his front line with an eye on securing an immediate return to the top four and earning a Champions League spot.

This season Lewandowski is set to once again finish the campaign as the Bundesliga top scorer, having netted 22 times already heading into the final round of fixtures. Furthermore, the Pole is also on the verge of winning his seventh German league title - with Niko Kovac's side requiring just a point from their final game against Eintracht Frankfurt.