Man Utd Tipped to Begin Defensive Reshuffle by Splashing £50m on Crystal Palace Full-Backs

Manchester United have been tipped to spend £50m on a 'double transfer swoop' for Crystal Palace full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Patrick van Aanholt, as the clubs looks to strengthen in defence following the departure of captain Antonio Valencia.

United have been heavily linked with 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka for several months, but the addition of Van Aanholt to the conversation is a little more of a surprise.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The rumour comes from The Sun and they suggest that United see a £50m double deal for the Palace pair as a 'viable option' as part of a larger defensive overhaul.

Wan-Bissaka would replace Valencia and likely take over as starting right-back, allowing 20-year-old Diogo Dalot, who has often played further forward this season, more time to settle and develop. Van Aanholt, meanwhile, would provide competition to Luke Shaw on the left.

Wan-Bissaka has drawn particular praise for his tackling and defensive capabilities since breaking into the Palace first team, not something that modern full-backs are often noted for. Many were surprised he wasn't called up by England manager Gareth Southgate in March.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

For 28-year-old Dutch international Van Aanholt, athleticism and attacking energy makes him stand out, with the former Sunderland and Chelsea contributing five combined goals and assists from left-back in the Premier League in 2018/19.

Together, Wan-Bissaka and Van Aanholt were part of a Palace defence that actually conceded fewer goals than United during the recently concluded campaign - 53 compared to 54 - despite finishing six places lower in 12th.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

United have also been heavily linked with 21-year-old Swansea winger Daniel James and are expected to make the Welsh international their first signing of 2019 sooner rather than later in what could be a busy summer of ins and outs at Old Trafford.