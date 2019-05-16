Man Utd Tipped to Begin Defensive Reshuffle by Splashing £50m on Crystal Palace Full-Backs

By 90Min
May 16, 2019

Manchester United have been tipped to spend £50m on a 'double transfer swoop' for Crystal Palace full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Patrick van Aanholt, as the clubs looks to strengthen in defence following the departure of captain Antonio Valencia.

United have been heavily linked with 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka for several months, but the addition of Van Aanholt to the conversation is a little more of a surprise.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The rumour comes from The Sun and they suggest that United see a £50m double deal for the Palace pair as a 'viable option' as part of a larger defensive overhaul.

Wan-Bissaka would replace Valencia and likely take over as starting right-back, allowing 20-year-old Diogo Dalot, who has often played further forward this season, more time to settle and develop. Van Aanholt, meanwhile, would provide competition to Luke Shaw on the left.

Wan-Bissaka has drawn particular praise for his tackling and defensive capabilities since breaking into the Palace first team, not something that modern full-backs are often noted for. Many were surprised he wasn't called up by England manager Gareth Southgate in March.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

For 28-year-old Dutch international Van Aanholt, athleticism and attacking energy makes him stand out, with the former Sunderland and Chelsea contributing five combined goals and assists from left-back in the Premier League in 2018/19.

Together, Wan-Bissaka and Van Aanholt were part of a Palace defence that actually conceded fewer goals than United during the recently concluded campaign - 53 compared to 54 - despite finishing six places lower in 12th.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

United have also been heavily linked with 21-year-old Swansea winger Daniel James and are expected to make the Welsh international their first signing of 2019 sooner rather than later in what could be a busy summer of ins and outs at Old Trafford.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message