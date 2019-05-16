Manchester United Home Kit 2019/20: Red Devils Release New Strip for Next Season

By 90Min
May 16, 2019

Manchester United have officially revealed their new adidas home kit for the 2019/20 season which pays tribute to the famous treble of 1999.

Current Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer featured and scored in the 1999 Champions League final when they came from behind to beat Bayern Munich at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The minutes of the goals that night - the 91st and 93rd - are displayed on the sleeve of the new shirt, while the dates of the three competition triumphs are also shown along the bottom.

[UNITED TWEET]

The kit also features a brand new bold black commemorative crest design with gold stitching, taking inspiration from the shirt worn during the 1998/99 season.

The goalkeeper kit also pays tribute to United's success that season. It features a tiger pattern in a dark purple two-tone design, referencing the kit Peter Schmeichel previously donned.

The kit will be displayed for the first time in an anniversary game against Bayern Munich on 26 May. That fixture will include players who featured in the 1999 Champions League final. The first team will then wear the kit against Leeds on 17 July during their pre-season tour.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

United will hope the kit will be become synonymous with a new era of success at the club, with Solskjaer facing a massive summer after finishing sixth in the Premier League, missing out on Champions League qualification.

The Norwegian oversaw an incredible turnaround in fortunes after taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho but a bad run of form towards the end of the campaign saw them knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona and pick up one point from their final two league games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message