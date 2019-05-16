Marco Silva Eyes Midfielders, Traore Interest, Richarlison Aims High: Everton News Roundup

Unless you're one of the lucky few with a cup final to look forward to, the final round of Premier League fixtures last weekend signified the end of the season.

One such side is Everton, who now look ahead to the purgatory of the close season, and cling on to whatever crumbs of rumour and speculation they can to tide them over until August.

Well, fear not Toffees, for we've got you covered. Here are a few of the big stories emanating from Goodison Park over the last few days.

Silva Eyeing Midfield Competition

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Everton manager Marco Silva has made no qualms about his intention to hold on to Andre Gomes, who has impressed on loan from Barcelona over the last year, but the Liverpool Echo report that over and above Gomes, there could be further additions to midfield in the blue corner of Merseyside.

The speculation stems from Silva's words relating to midfielder Tom Davies, as the boss said he would have to fight harder for his spot next season, alluding to greater competition for places.

"He is a fantastic professional," he said. "He has to keep improving, keep fighting because this season was tough but next season will be tougher because we have to put big competition inside."

With Idrissa Gueye's exit speculation persisting, then, the midfield we see lining up for Everton on the opening day of the 2019/20 season could look drastically different.

Interest Emerges in Out-of-Favour Lyon Star Bertrand Traore

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

A report from France has emerged claiming Everton have an interest in luring Lyon forward Bertrand Traore away from the club this summer, citing his decreasing prospects of first-team football in France as the reason he could be on the move.

The former Chelsea winger started the season as an important player, but gradually fell out of favour to the first choice attacking trio of Maxwel Cornet, Memphis Depay and Martin Terrier, starting just once in their last seven matches in Ligue 1 - and failing to even feature in two of those, due to Moussa Dembele's impact from the bench.

Le10Sport source Yahoo in claiming that Everton have 'accelerated' their advances on the winger, who has scored seven goals in all competitions, and could 'quickly formulate' an offer to lure him back to the Premier League.

Kurt Zouma Set for 'Senior Role' at Chelsea Next Season

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Some less exciting news now. Kurt Zouma's performances at Everton have captured the attention, so much so that the Toffees are believed to be keen on making his loan deal permanent, but if the Evening Standard are to believed, then this doesn't seem likely to happen.

That's because Chelsea's transfer ban means they will turn to Zouma to take up a senior role within the team next season, seeing him as a potential replacement for Gary Cahill, who is set to leave the club.

David Luiz is getting on a bit in years and Andreas Christensen seems unfancied for Maurizio Sarri's style of play, so as much as Everton might not want to see it, it does stand to reason that after an impressive season of regular football, he could find himself pretty heavily involved alongside Antonio Rudiger in 2019/20.

Richarlison Names DIxie Dean as 'Role Model' & Sets Targets for 2020

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Richarlison isn't resting on his laurels after an impressive debut season saw him take home the club's Young Player of the Season award. The 22-year-old netted 14 goals in 38 appearances and was presented with the award at the club's end of season 'Dixies' - named after legendary striker Dixie Dean.

On receiving the award, the Brazilian said that Dean serves as a 'role model' to all attackers and that he wants to improve on his goalscoring exploits.

“It is a great honour to receive a prize named after such a great goalscorer,” he said, via the Liverpool Echo. “I want to score lots of goals like Dixie Dean. He is a role model for all us attackers.

“It is really important to receive this prize in his name. I am really happy to win this award, especially as it is recognition from the fans. I try to give back to them by working every day I wear this shirt. I want to score even more goals next season and come back even better.”

Southampton & Newcastle Among Clubs Looking at Yannick Bolasie

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/GettyImages

Yannick Bolasie looks all but certain to have played his last game for Everton, having failed to feature after spending the first half of the season on loan at Aston Villa, and it seems as if a number of clubs are interested in his services, including Southampton and Newcastle - according to Goal.

The winger was signed for £25m back in 2016, but is believed to have no part in Silva's plans going forward, and the Sun now say that both clubs are considering a move for the 29-year-old, while nothing is concrete as yet.

The Toffees are looking for a minimum of £7m to let him leave permanently, with Lille, Besiktas and Galatasaray also interested, while Crystal Palace are reported to be keen on a loan.