Milan Skriniar Commits Future to Inter With Contract Extension Until Summer of 2023

By 90Min
May 16, 2019

Inter have confirmed that Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar has committed his long-term future to the club after agreeing to a new four-year contract that runs until the summer of 2023.

Skriniar, who has been linked with Manchester United at various points over the last 12 months or so, was already under contract at San Siro until 2022.

The 24-year-old has barely missed a Serie A game since joining Inter from Sampdoria in 2017. He played all 38 league games in his debut season and has played in 33 of 36 so far in 2018/19.

Inter need just one more win from either of their two remaining Serie A fixtures to confirm qualification for the Champions League for the second season in a row.

Rivals AC Milan are currently battling with Atalanta for the fourth Champions League place, but are three points behind the Bergamo-based club, while Roma are also in danger of missing out.

