Philippe Coutinho's Agent Insists Brazilian Is Not Being Replaced at Barcelona by Antoine Griezmann

By 90Min
May 16, 2019

Philippe Coutinho is not about to be replaced at Barcelona by seemingly imminent summer signing Antoine Griezmann, the Brazilian star's agent has insisted.


Barcelona are heavily expected to sign Griezmann for €120m after the Frenchman confirmed this week that he intends to leave Atletico Madrid after 'five incredible years' in Spanish capital.

That has unsurprisingly brought huge speculation that Coutinho could be the fall guy at Camp Nou after a disappointing season in which he has failed to justify a €160m transfer fee that made him the third most expensive player in history less than 18 months ago.

It hasn't helped that Coutinho currently wears Barcelona's number seven shirt, which many would expect Griezmann to want if and when he makes the switch from Atletico.

There have been reports that Barça are looking for €100m for Coutinho, but agent Andrea Bertolucci has strongly denied that his client will be cut loose to make room for Griezmann.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

"It is false that Griezmann is going to replace Philippe in Barcelona," he told AS. "I do not know why they say that, I don't know about it and that's why I don't want to talk anymore, but it's false."

Former Liverpool star Coutinho has been linked with a potential move to Chelsea as a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Eden Hazard.

However, any such deal would depend on whether the west London club have their transfer ban overturned or at least frozen pending further appeal.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

It also remains to be seen if Coutinho would be interested in a return to the Premier League after previous speculation that his family struggled to settle off the pitch in England.

