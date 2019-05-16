Real Madrid Planning to Offload 14 First-Team Players as Part of Major Overhaul This Summer

Real Madrid stars Gareth Bale, James Rodríguez and Keylor Navas have been included in a list of players the club will look to sell at the end of the season.

There are plans for a major overhaul at the Santiago Bernabéu this summer following the re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

The club have already wrapped up deals for Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Éder Militão, Spanish outlet Marca have released a list of players who will be asked to find new clubs and leave Real Madrid's squad this summer.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

From back to front, goalkeeper Navas is their most high profile player who will be available, while defenders Sergio Reguilón, Jesús Vallejo and Theo Hernández have also been put up for sale by the club.

Returning midfielders Rodríguez and Mateo Kovačić - on loan at Bayern Munich and Chelsea respectively - are considered surplus to requirements, as well as the likes of Dani Ceballos, Martin Ødegaard, Marcos Llorente and Óscar Rodríguez.

Both Isco and former Manchester City winger Brahim Díaz could also be available to sign heading into the new season, although the latter will most likely only be available in a season-long loan deal.

In attack, Lucas Vázquez and Mariano Díaz are also stuck in limbo between being part of Zidane's side or being free to look for a new club.

But the same can't be said for Bale, who along with strikers Borja Mayoral and Raúl de Tomás, has been told that he's not wanted at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid's Wales international forward will have the chance to have a farewell in the Spanish capital this weekend when Los Blancos host Real Betis, with the club hopeful of collecting three points to break the 70-point barrier.