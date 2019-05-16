Rondon Transfer Fee, Ritchie's Future & Bolasie Interest: Newcastle News Roundup

Newcastle United are facing one of the most intriguing summers of all clubs in the Premier League, headlined by the biggest question of them all: Will Rafa Benitez sign a new contract?

Naturally, much of the latest news on Tyneside surrounds the future of the Spaniard, but there have also been some stories on other things going on behind the scenes at St James' Park, including the future of Matt Ritchie and reported interest in Yannick Bolasie.

Newcastle Set for Massive Squad Overhaul

Or at least, that's according to the Daily Star, who claim that eight players could leave Tyneside this summer, reinforcing their claims with a title that reads, ' The EIGHT players that could LEAVE Newcastle this summer' - just in case you didn't know what they were referring to.

Among them are loan flop Kenedy (obviously), Mohamed Diame (his contract is set to expire and it doesn't look like the club will be offering him a new deal), Ciaran Clark (forgot he was on the squad), Isaac Hayden (want's to move down south to be closer to family), Jonjo Shelvey (has been in and out of Benitez's matchday squads), Joselu (obviously), Ayoze Perez (this would suck) and, oddly enough, Salomon Rondon.

Odd because Rondon isn't even a Newcastle player - he's returned to West Brom after his loan spell with the Toon ended. So much for that headline guys.

Matt Ritchie 'in Discussions' With Newcastle Over Contract Extension

Meanwhile, quotes in the Chronicle from winger Matt Ritchie emphasise how 'desperate' he is to stay at St James' Park.

Asked directly whether he wanted to stay he said: “Of course.

“There are discussions at the moment, hopefully we can get them resolved. This is a massive football club, I’m really enjoying playing for so until I’m told my services are no longer required, I’m fighting for my life as I do every week to perform. Who knows what the future holds but until I’m told my services are no longer required, I’ll do everything for the football club.”

Yannick Bolasie on Newcastle Radar as Everton Put £7m Price-Tag on Winger

£7m for an under 30 former Premier League winger you say? Sounds like that's right up Mike Ashley's penny-pinching street.

Anyway, the Sun claim that the Toon - along with Southampton - are interested in the Everton man, who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, and then at Anderlecht in Belgium, where he scored four times in seven matches.

Honestly, this makes no sense for Newcastle, but never count out Ashley for making the ridiculous a reality.

West Ham 'Confident' of Signing Unsettled Jonjo Shelvey

Now this one actually seems feasible. After all, Shelvey is a boyhood West Ham fan, and this has been a transfer rumour that's gone on throughout the season.

Shelvey only played 16 times for the Magpies in the league this season, contributing one goal and one assist. The betting man would say that he's not in Benitez's plans (assuming Benitez would be safe in the knowledge that he'd be getting someone better in the transfer market), but again a lot of this rides on whether Benitez actually stays at the club after June. If he goes, who's to say Shelvey won't stay under the premise he'd get more playing time?

The real question is whether the Hammertime nation want to take a chance on Lord Voldemort. He's undoubtedly got quality, but he's inconsistent and his Slytherin rage can boil to the surface at any moment, with the right prodding.

Salomon Rondon Transfer Fee Revealed But the Clock Is Ticking for Newcastle

Inscribeme por favor - Spanish for 'sign me up please' (probably). Poor Rondon must be anxiously checking his phone every bleeding minute waiting for some good news for his agent that Newcastle have bought him on a permanent deal after his stellar campaign in 18/19, where he endeared himself to the Toon Army.

Unfortunately, Rondon's release clause is set at £16.5m - which means Ashley will scoff and complain and moan about an inflated transfer fee for an ageing (Rondon is 30 in September) player. He'll probably reference the good value that Bolasie represents at £7m and recommend that instead.

It's quite INSANE that the club didn't buy him this past season as soon as they realized that without him they'd be totally screwed, but this is Newcastle after all. And this time, waiting around might cost them, as the Mirror notes that the Baggies have told Newcastle they have other suitors waiting in the wings, and will sell him if they feel the Magpies are taking too long to act.