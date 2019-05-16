Ruben Loftus-Cheek Facing Year Out After Suffering Achilles Injury in USA Friendly

By 90Min
May 16, 2019

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be out for a year after the Chelsea midfielder ruptured his Achilles during the friendly against New England Revolution in Boston.

The England international was seen leaving the Gillette Stadium on crutches and will now almost certainly miss the Europa League final in Baku on 29 May.

The Sun have sensationally claimed Loftus-Cheek faces a minimum of six months on the sidelines, with the injury confirmed to be worse than teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi's.

The former Crystal Palace loanee will be monitored by Chelsea medics as they assess the damage, but is believed that if their worst fears are confirmed he could miss up to a year of action.

The injury also looks set to rule the 23-year-old out of England's UEFA Nations League semi final against the Netherlands in early June.

MICHAL CIZEK/GettyImages

Loftus-Cheek has slowly become a key player for Chelsea over the course of the season, playing a key role in their run to the Europa League final, but is now likely to be replaced in Maurizio Sarri's starting lineup by either Mateo Kovacic or Ross Barkley.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message