Scotland Coach Shelley Kerr Names Country's First Ever Women's World Cup Squad

Scotland coach Shelley Kerr has named the 'historic' 23-player squad that will be representing the country at its first ever Women's World Cup this summer.

Making their debut in 2019 after a successful qualifying campaign, Scotland have been drawn into Group D with Argentina, a fancied England side and 2011 winners Japan.

Able to call on stars from the top Scottish sides, as well as those in England's Women's Super League and a handful of individuals at teams from further afield, Kerr has named players from clubs in five different countries, including the United States, Sweden and Italy.

The likes of Kirsty Smith and Lizzie Arnot have just helped Manchester United win the Women's Championship, while Arsenal's Kim Little is an experienced star and 20-year-old Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert is one of the most promising young talents in the world.

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibernian), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo) Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jennifer Beattie (Man City), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City), Sophie Howard (Reading), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Joelle Murray (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (Man Utd) Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Man Utd), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Caroline Weir (Man City) Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Lana Clelland (Fiorentina), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Man City), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Jane Ross (West Ham)

England v Scotland

Sunday, 9 June, 5pm

Stade de Nice, Nice



Japan v Scotland

Friday, 14 June, 2pm kick-off

Roazhon Park, Rennes



Scotland v Argentina

Wednesday, 19 June, 8pm kick-off

Scotland v Argentina

Wednesday, 19 June, 8pm kick-off

Parc des Princes, Paris

Scotland's first World Cup game will be against England in Nice on 10 June. They will then face Japan in Rennes five days later, before a final clash with Argentina in Paris on 19 June.

England and Japan will be expected to take the two automatic knockout rounds berths. But with further places in the last 16 on offer to the four best third-place teams, the Scots will be hoping that a win over Argentina, at their first World Cup since 2007, will help put them through.