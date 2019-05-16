Tottenham Victory Parade: Details of Spurs' Champions League Celebrations Should They Beat Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur plan to hold a victory parade 24 hours after their Champions League final match with Liverpool, should the club beat their rivals in Madrid.

This season's final is taking place on 1 June, in the first all-English encounter since 2008/2009 when Manchester United beat Chelsea on penalties.

Should Tottenham overcome Jurgen Klopp's men it will be their first European title since 1963, when they lifted the European Cup Winners' Cup.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Spurs have already begun preparing for a potential victory by making plans for a victory parade the day after the final.

The Times state that the north London outfit are in talks with Haringey Council over the precise route for the parade, which is expected to pass up the Tottenham High Road before finishing at their new stadium. Originally, plans were being considered for the parade to take place on the following Monday, but, due to a number of players and staff looking to go on holiday that day, plans were re-discussed.

Liverpool reached this season's final after overcoming Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in their semi final, while Tottenham secured a 3-3 aggregate success over Ajax after Lucas Moura's 96th minute goal secured the all-important away goal.

With England players due to report to international training on the morning of 3 June, Gareth Southgate will be reassured knowing that he could potentially gain access to his players 24 hours earlier.

England players from both squads, irrespective of the result of the Champions League final, will need to arrive at St George’s Park to prepare for the Three Lions’ UEFA Nations League semi-final against Netherlands on 6 June.