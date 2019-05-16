USA vs. New Zealand Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch USWNT Friendly

How to watch the U.S. women's national team vs. New Zealand in a pre-Women's World Cup friendly on Thursday, May 16.

By Avi Creditor
May 16, 2019

The U.S. women's national team continues preparations for the 2019 Women's World Cup when it hosts New Zealand at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday.

The U.S. is coming off a 3-0 win over South Africa, in which Samantha Mewis scored twice and Carli Lloyd added a goal, but the Americans were far from convincing and will look to fine-tune against another opponent that will be going to France this summer–and one coached by former U.S. coach Tom Sermanni.

The match marks a homecoming for St. Louis-area native Becky Sauerbrunn, and it's the penultimate one for the Americans before commencing group play next month.

New Zealand is 1-14-1 all-time against the USA but will look to make a statement entering a competition in which it's grouped with Canada, Cameroon and the Netherlands.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream the match via WatchESPN.

      Modal message