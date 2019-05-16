Wilfried Zaha 'Requests' to Leave Crystal Palace in Search of Champions League Football

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has requested to leave the club this summer in search of silverware and Champions League football.

The Eagles' star reportedly met with club chairman Steve Parish after the conclusion of the Premier League season this week, where he made his feelings known and asked to be granted a transfer this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Palace are resigned to losing their star player this summer and are ready to listen to offers, valuing Zaha at £80m, and will look to use the hefty fee to invest in two to three players to reduce the impact of his exit.

Zaha has already hinted that he's ready to move on to a bigger club, saying in an interview several weeks ago: "For me to be better to achieve what I know I am capable of, I have to aim to play at the very highest level, to win trophies. I'm blessed to have come this far in my playing career but I feel like there is so much more to offer.

"I have to experience Champions League. I just need the opportunity, that's it. I'll do the rest."

Last summer, amid rumours of a possible exit, Zaha signed a new five-year deal with the club that made him the Eagles' highest earner at £130,000 a week, putting his transfer dreams on hold.

This season the Ivory Coast international repaid the confidence, enjoying his most prolific campaign of his career as he scored ten goals and provided a further ten assists from 34 Premier League appearances, helping the club recover from their disastrous start to the season and finish in 12th.

If Zaha succeeds in completing his transfer, it could spell bad news for suitors of Crystal Palace's breakout right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as the club will fear a backlash from the fans should they let both players leave this summer.





Wan-Bissaka has been linked with big-money moves to Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United, but should Zaha leave it will take a very tempting offer to make Palace reconsider selling the England international.