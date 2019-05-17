Brazil Name 23-Player Squad Led by Marta Ahead of Women's World Cup

Brazil have named their 23-player squad for the 2019 Women's World Cup, featuring six-time FIFA award winner Marta and evergreen 41-year-old Formiga, who will be playing at a record seventh World Cup after making her tournament debut way back in 1995.





Marta captains what is a relatively experienced squad - in terms of age, if not necessarily international caps - with only two players aged 23 or younger. As many as nine of the group, including Marta herself and fellow veteran forward Cristiane (pictured), are over the age of 30.

Tony Feder/GettyImages





Goalkeepers: Aline (Granadilla), Bárbara (Kindermann), Letícia (Corinthians) Defenders: Camila (Orlando Pride), Erika (Corinthians), Fabiana (Internacional), Kathellen (Bordeaux), Leticia (Sand), Monica (Corinthians), Tamires (Fortuna Hjorring), Tayla (Benfica) Midfielders: Adriana - (Corinthians), Andressinha (Portland Thorns), Formiga (PSG), Thaisa (Milan) Forwards: Andressa Alves (Barcelona), Bia Zaneratto (Incheon Red Angels), Cristiane (Sao Paulo), Debinha (North Carolina Courage), Geyse (Benfica), Ludmila (Atletico Madrid), Marta (Orlando Pride), Raquel (Sporting Huelva)

Brazil have been drawn into Group C alongside Australia, Italy and Jamaica, but the Seleção are in disarray after a dreadful few months that has seen them fall to 10th place in the FIFA rankings, their joint lowest position since the rankings were introduced in 2003.

That is because Brazil have lost nine straight games stretching back 10 months. Their last victory came against Japan in July 2018 and since then they have been beaten by the United States (twice), Canada, England (twice), France, Japan, Spain and Scotland.

Elsa/GettyImages

They will begin their World Cup campaign against Jamaica in Grenoble on 9 June.