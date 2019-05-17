FA Cup Final: 9 Teams Around the World Who Have Absolutely Dominated Their Domestic Cup

The FA Cup final is upon us, which means that, once again, the world's oldest domestic cup competition will crown a winner on Saturday as Watford face Manchester City.

The majestic thing about the FA Cup (its magic if you will) is that, despite all its years of existence, no one team has been able to dominate it. It has been shared around England like a leftover piece of Tupperware, bounding around the country from one club to the next.

So, here at 90min we thought... there must be some cups around the world where this isn't the case. There must be some teams who have managed to rule over their respective domestic cups with unrelenting aplomb.



And, would you know, there are.

Arsenal - FA Cup (13)

I know we said we were going to talk about other competitions around the globe but... English football, bloody hell. The Oldest National Football Competition in the World™ is just seriously, seriously, seriously competitive.

As it stands, Arsenal are the leaders, with 13 trophies to Manchester United's 12 and, behind them, Chelsea and Tottenham's eight.

Bayern Munich - DFB Pokal (18)

Yes, Bayern's badge is effectively now synonymous with the Bundesliga shield. The Bavarians have won it 28 times, 19 more than any of their rivals - with Nurnberg (nine) and Borussia Dortmund (eight) their 'closest' competitors.

However, they also stand similarly tall in the DFB Pokal cup competition, 18 wins - 12 more than anyone else.

And this domination is showing no signs of slowing, with a DFB Cup final against RB Leipzig to look forward to on 25 May.

Galatasaray - Turkish Cup (18)

Now, this is the Turkish Super Cup that Lukas Podolski and Wesley Sneijder are grinning alongside, but the point still stands - Galatasaray have won a lot of trophies. A. LOT.

They have *deep breath* 21 Super Lig titles, 18 Turkish Cups and 15 Turkish Super Cups.

That 18th was bagged on 15 May in a dramatic comeback 3-1 victory over Akhisar. That makes it nine more than anyone else, with Besiktas their 'closest' competition.

Benfica - Taca de Portugal (26)

As you can see, they don't like doing things with subtlety over in Portugal. But, to be fair, if you were going to go over the top with celebrations, you'd do it for Benfica.

Despite being knocked out by local rivals Sporting CP at the semi-final stage this season, the Lisbon-based side remain the most decorated club in Portugal, and this dominance shows up pertinently in the Taca de Portugal column.

With 26 wins, they outrank any of their competitors by 10, though this is set to change on 25 May, for both Sporting and Porto sit on 16, and it is they who will square off against each other in this year's final.

Olympiacos - Greek Cup (27)

Clive Mason/GettyImages

You may recognise the above image as, well, not some sun-drenched stadium by the Aegean, but the rain-drenched turf of Burnley's Turf Moor ground. Yes, these celebrations are from a Europa League qualifier, but I assure you Olympiacos have held the Greek Cup aloft many, many times.

27 times, to be precise. That's nine more than their 'Derby of the Eternal Enemies' rivals Panathinaikos. However, the Piraeus-based side have not won since 2015, having been forced to watch PAOK ease to three triumphs in a row, including this year's - something Olympiacos haven't done since the 1960s, when they won it five times in a row from 1957 to 1961.



Barcelona - Copa del Rey (30)

Sure, they may be dwarfed in terms of domestic and European titles by Real, but in the Copa del Rey, Barça reign supreme.

Last season's triumph was the club's 30th such triumph, seven more than nearest rivals Athletic Bilbao and a whole 11 greater than Real. On 25 May against Valencia, they will have a chance to further extend this lead.

For what it's worth, the Valencians have the fifth-most Copas, with seven.

Juventus - Coppa Italia (34)

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

From Madrid to Turin. Another year, another Scudetto for Juventus. It's become the norm. The status quo. Their most recent sealing of Serie A was their eighth in a row, and took their total haul up to 34, 16 more than their nearest Derby d'Italia rivals, Inter.



But we're not here to talk about league titles. We're talking Cups and, when it comes to the Coppa Italia, I Bianconeri are equally supreme, with 13 wins, four more than Roma, their nearest rivals.

Al Ahly - Egyptian Cup (36)

MARWAN NAAMANI/GettyImages

Al Ahly, also known as the 'Club of the Century' (it's underneath their badge and everything) and the 'Club of Patriotism', are the most decorated club in Africa. Since 1924, they have won a staggering 36 Egypt Cups, 10 more than Zamalek SC.

The Patriotic Egyptians have also won 40 league titles, all while never being relegated from the top tier, and 10 National Super Cup titles.



Celtic - Scottish Cup (38)

At this point, Celtic and the Scottish Cup go hand in hand. That's right, the Celts have notched 38 Scottish Cups so far and, with another final coming up at the end of this season, they have the chance to further increase their advantage over eternal rivals Rangers, who have won it a mere 33 times.

Of course, their Glaswegian counterparts still retain an advantage in terms of league titles (54), though with the Celts grabbing the seven last championships, and all-but-certain to make it eight this season and thus 50 overall, that record is now in danger.