Isco Accepts Substitute Role at Real Madrid After Discussion With Zinedine Zidane

By 90Min
May 17, 2019

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has accepted he will be predominantly used as substitute next season and not start the majority of games.

The 27-year-old has been out of favour for most of the campaign and there has been speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

According to Spanish television programme Jugones, as reported by ASIsco has agreed to stay at the club despite being told by Zinedine Zidane that he is unlikely to be a regular starter next season.

The 27-year-old was a favourite of Zidane during the Frenchman's first tenure as Real manager but found opportunities hard to come by under his successors Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari. He has started just 11 league games with Real enduring a disappointing season, sitting third in La Liga and suffering a round of 16 exit in the Champions League to Ajax.

He has had increased involvement since Zidane returned, playing 541 minutes, the fourth-highest total of any player in the squad within that time.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He enjoyed the best season of his Real career under Zidane, scoring 11 goals in the 2016/17 campaign as Real won La Liga and the Champions League. He was also named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season for that campaign.

The Spain international joined Real from Málaga in 2013 and has made 276 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 47 goals. He has won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey and has won the Champions League on four occasions.

Real play their last La Liga fixture of the season on Sunday where they host Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabéu.

