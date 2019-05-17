Julian Brandt 'Prefers' Dortmund Move Over Premier League Amid Interest From Liverpool & Spurs

By 90Min
May 17, 2019

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Brandt would favour a move to Borussia Dortmund over the Premier League if he was to leave the club this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, whilst Liverpool have been hotly tipped to pursue him in the past. However, links to the Reds have cooled since last summer.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, Brandt would hope to reject the interest from the Premier League and seal a move to Dortmund instead.

His plan is to stay with Leverkusen if they qualify for next season's Champions League, which they can still do if they better Borussia Monchengladbach's result on Saturday, when they face Hertha BSC.

Brandt is also thought to be prepared to remain with the club even if they can only secure Europa League football, although serious interest from Dortmund may change that.

The towering midfielder, who is also comfortable on either wing, has two years remaining on his current deal but, with a reported release clause of £21.5m, he is expected to attract plenty of interest from some of Europe's biggest sides.

This season, Brandt has racked up nine goals and 17 assists in all competitions, proving why he is widely regarded as one of Germany's finest prospects.

In the past, the likes of AC MilanChelsea and Manchester United have tracked Brandt, and his stock has only risen since making his international debut in the summer of 2016. He has gone on to earn 24 caps for Germany, operating primarily as a substitute.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Securing Champions League football could be crucial to Leverkusen's efforts to retain Brandt. Currently, they sit outside the top four, level on points with Gladbach in fourth. However, their inferior goal difference means they will need Dieter Hecking's side to drop points against Dortmund on the final day of the season.

If Leverkusen cannot overturn the odds, then the likes of Liverpool and certainly Spurs could certainly be keen to take advantage of the situation.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message