Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Are Unlikely to 'Spend Big Money' During Summer Transfer Window

By 90Min
May 17, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested the club will not splash out on new signings in the upcoming transfer window.

The Reds were very active in the market last summer, purchasing Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri, Alisson and Naby Keita for a total outlay of over £150m. However, the reinforcements were unable to help Klopp's side topple Premier League champions Manchester City as the Sky Blues successfully defended their title, finishing a mere point above the Merseysiders.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Despite falling agonisingly short in their pursuit of a first league championship in three decades, Liverpool could end a magnificent season by adding a sixth European cup to their collection as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League on 1 June.

Asked whether there would be heavy investment once again in the coming months, Klopp stated (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo): "For sure there's no need for that level [of spending].

"I don’t want to talk exactly what we will do, but I don't think this is a team at the moment where we have to spend the big money or whatever. The best way to do it is bring together a group of players, try to develop them altogether and then stay together for a while.


"That was maybe the main problem of Liverpool for the last decade. When they had a good team after a season they went all over the world. That will not happen this year for sure," the 51-year-old finished.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Though Klopp appears adamant that the Reds will not be offering out eye-watering sums, his club may still be caught up in one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer as Real Madrid prepare to make a bid for Mohamed Salah.


La Liga giants Barça are looking to overhaul their squad in the off-season following a dismal campaign, with the Egyptian forward amongst those being lined up to reinvigorate the side.

