Man Utd Away Kit 2019/20: 'Snakeskin' Shirt Leaks Online & It's Really Not Very Nice to Be Honest

Images have surfaced online of what appears to be Manchester United's new away kit for the 2019/20 season and, to put it nicely, many fans aren't best pleased.

After just releasing the stunning new home kit, which pays tribute to the treble-winning 1998/99 season, expectations were high as many wondered how United would follow it up.

The kit was spotted in an Indian store by Dev Bhatia, and was backed up by the ever-reliable Footy Headlines.

If the home kit is a picture of the club's storied history, then the away kit is the exact opposite. The shirt is a... unique... snakeskin pattern which, last time I checked, was not as important to the club as winning the treble.

Described as a 'linen' colour, the shirt is a 'brownish green' according to Footy Headlines, with black accents to help the United crest, Chevrolet logo and Adidas stripes stand out.

The crew-neck collar is also black, which would make for a nice, smart shirt if it wasn't, y'know, snakeskin.

The design of the shorts and socks is currently unknown, although there have been rumours that they will be predominately black.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

United are yet to confirm the design, but it is likely that an official announcement will be made in the near future, as the club begin to prepare themselves for the upcoming season.

Having been guilty of some underwhelming performances in recent weeks, it is expected that United will be incredibly active in the summer transfer window, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to get his side back competing for the Premier League title.