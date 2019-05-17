Man Utd to Receive Big Windfall if £100m-Rated Wilfried Zaha Leaves Crystal Palace This Summer

Manchester United will cash in this summer thanks to an astutely placed sell-on clause, if Crystal Palace sell Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha has reportedly already informed Palace that he wants to leave Selhurst Park to pursue his dream of Champions League football, but the Eagles remain reluctant to sell.

The Daily Mail claims that the Eagles want £80m to consider selling their star man, while the Telegraph pushes that as far as £100m, given the player's status at the club and his contract which runs until 2023.

Warren Little/GettyImages

If Palace do sell, however, Manchester United stand to benefit greatly thanks to a clause they inserted in the winger's sale to Crystal Palace back in 2015.





According to the Mail, the Red Devils inserted a clause in the deal which would entitle them to a 20% profit of the Ivorian's next move. Depending on whose valuation you believe, United could earn up to £20m from Zaha's next move.

Zaha started his career at his local club, Palace, and impressed with his performances for the Eagles in the Championship.

Zaha transfer saga for dummies:



Someone offers me £60 for my bike.

I say no, I would like £100.

They say that’s not worth that.

However, the bike is one of a kind, I can’t get another like it, without it I wouldn’t make it to work.



It’s worth to me is greater than it’s value — Dan Harwood (@danharwood87) May 17, 2019

He soon began attracting the attention of some of the biggest clubs in England and in January 2013 he agreed to sign for Manchester United at the end of the season, becoming Sir Alex Ferguson's last signing.

However, Zaha struggled for playing time under Ferguson's successor David Moyes, and he was loaned out to Cardiff City in January 2014 before returning to Palace.





The Ivory Coast international has become Palace's talisman since his return, winning the club's Player of the Year award for three consecutive seasons and helping to guide the Eagles to the FA Cup final in 2016.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He has enjoyed the best goals return of his career in the current campaign (10) and there has been increased speculation over his future following recent comments he made reiterating a desire to play in the Champions League.

The Telegraph's report notes that 'interest has been expressed by Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund'. However, both clubs have no interest in breaking transfer records for Zaha, while a return to United could be an option with the Red Devils supposedly 'monitoring the situation'.