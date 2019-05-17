Man Utd in the Running to Sign Matthijs de Ligt With Ajax Captain 'Open to Move'

By 90Min
May 17, 2019

Manchester United remain in the running for Matthijs de Ligt this summer, with the Ajax captain "open to becoming the poster boy of a rebuild at Old Trafford".

De Ligt is wanted by almost every European giant this summer, with Barcelona thought to be leading the race for his signature, but the transfer has stalled in the last few weeks.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Many felt as though it would be almost impossible for United to sign him, given the Red Devils will not play in the Champions League next season, but The Telegraph claim that De Ligt would still be open to moving to the club - even without Champions League football next year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for new players with strong personalities, and he sees De Ligt as the perfect player around whom to build a team, given the 19-year-old has proven his qualities by leading Ajax to the Champions League semi-final this season.

They compare him to Chelsea legend John Terry, only with better on-the-ball skills than the former England international.

A move to Barcelona was thought to be almost a certainty, although recent doubts have emerged over whether the Blaugrana will be able to get it over the line. They fear other sides, such as Bayern Munich or Liverpoolcould take advantage of the delay and complete a deal, with the cost of any potential transfer said to be the main stumbling block.

Ernesto Valverde's side have been heavily linked with an expensive move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who is expected to cost around £104m, and there is a doubt over whether they would be able to afford both deals this summer.

Barcelona wanted De Ligt to confirm a move to Camp Nou this summer, but remain in Amsterdam for a further year, giving them more time to finance a deal. However, other clubs, such as United, are ready to offer him better terms if he signs in the near future.

The Red Devils would have no problem in rivalling the finances on any deal, and they are certainly ready to do so if it means they will win the race for De Ligt. The 19-year-old has not ruled anything out at this stage, and is expected to decide on his future after the UEFA Nations League finals in June.

