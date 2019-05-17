Manchester City vs Watford: Pep Guardiola's Best Available Citizens Lineup

Manchester City are set to take on Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening when they face the last obstacle in their search for a domestic treble.

The Citizens secured back to back Premier League titles on Sunday when they defeated Brighton 4-1 away from home to hold off Liverpool in one of the most exciting title races in the history of the league.

While the Citizens have performed well in big matches this season, they are still one match away from making history and Pep Guardiola will make sure his players know that going into this game.

With two trophies already won this campaign, here's how Guardiola may line up his side for the FA Cup final.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ederson (GK) - After being named in the Premier League Team of the Season, it only seems fitting Ederson gets the nod in City's bid for a third trophy this season. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been fantastic throughout the campaign and his passing ability is fabulous.





Kyle Walker (RB) - Walker has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Guardiola this season due to injuries across the back line all campaign. While he may be due for a mental lapse from time to time, the 28-year-old is one of the best in his position and his runs down the right side of the pitch are crucial for City's game plan.

Vincent Kompany (CB) - The captain has returned to the squad in recent weeks in fashionable style, scoring a worldy against Leicester and then lifting the Premier League trophy after a big win against Brighton. Kompany is already considered a legend at the club but he will be keen on adding another trophy to his collection before the end of the season.

Aymeric Laporte (CB) - 24-year-old Laporte has proven to be the most reliable centre-back for the club this season. While he may not have made the World Cup winning French squad, he has cemented himself as one of the best passing centre-backs in all of Europe.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB) - With Benjamin Mendy set to miss the rest of the season with persistent injuries, Zinchenko will likely get the nod at left back. This position has been the weakest for the side all season so it wouldn't be a surprise if Watford attack down that side of the pitch.

Midfielders

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Bernardo Silva (CM) - Bernardo has been one of the best players for City this season, stepping up for his side in the regular absence of Kevin De Bruyne. Silva's numbers may not be as flashy as some of his teammates but his movement around the pitch makes the Citizens tick.





Ilkay Gundogan (CM) - The German midfielder has stepped up since Fernandinho went down with an injury a few weeks ago and will likely get the nod if the Brazilian isn't available. Gundogan has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 31 appearances this campaign.

David Silva (CM) - A man who's always up for the big occasion, Silva will be keen on helping his side win another trophy before the season comes to a close. The Spaniard's career is slowly winding down but he still has the ability to pick a pass that nobody else on the pitch can see.

Forwards

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Riyad Mahrez (RW) - Mahrez has had to be patient this season following his big-money move from Leicester last summer. The Algerian has only played in about 40% of the team's minutes this season but has still been able to contribute 12 goals and 12 assists.





Sergio Aguero (ST) - 30-year-old Aguero continues to amaze in seemingly every match he takes part in. The Argentine has 32 goals and ten assists in all competitions and will not shy away from a big FA Cup final stage at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling (LW) - Sterling has arguably been Manchester City's best player, a remarkable statement for someone on a team this stacked with talent. Sterling has never won the FA Cup so a win on Saturday would give him a new medal to add to the cabinet.