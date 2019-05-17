Manchester United Make Initial Contact With Fulham Over Potential Signing of Ryan Sessegnon

By 90Min
May 17, 2019

Manchester United have made initial contact with Fulham in an attempt to sign Cottagers winger Ryan Sessegnon this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are preparing for a busy transfer window as they look to overhaul a squad that finished sixth in the Premier League and want to bring young, hungry players to the club.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

At 19 years of age, Sessegnon fits that brief and Sky Sports have claimed United are keen to add him to their squad.

However, United will face competition for his services, with Tottenham and Juventus also interested in the England Under-21 international. Despite struggling for the majority of his first season in the Premier League, Sessegnon remains an exciting prospect with a huge amount of experience for such a young player.

The teenager already has over 100 senior appearances for Fulham but is said to want to leave Craven Cottage after they were relegated from the top flight, with reports suggesting he does not want to spend another campaign in the Championship.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Sessegnon only has one more year remaining on his contract and, with the player wanting to leave and the club not wanting to lose him on a free next summer, it is highly likely he will move on before the window closes in August for a fee expected to be in the region of £35m.

United appear to have stolen a march on their rivals for his signature and may look to get the deal done as quickly as possible, with ESPN previously reporting Solskjaer would like to complete all of his transfer business by July 1.

