Manchester United Target Moussa Dembélé as Arsenal & Liverpool Monitor Lyon Striker

Manchester United have made Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé a transfer target this summer, with the Frenchman valued at £40m.

However, the Red Devils, who have seemingly been linked with every professional footballer under the sun over the past week, face competition for his signature.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

According to Euro United, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær is interested in bringing Dembélé to Old Trafford this summer. With the future of Romelu Lukaku uncertain, the Red Devils are likely to be in the market for a striker.

Dembélé impressed during his first season with Lyon and has also attracted the attention of two more Premier League sides - Arsenal and Liverpool. He has scored 22 goals in all competitions in the current campaign, helping guide Lyon to third in Ligue 1 and the round of 16 stage of the Champions League.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The 22-year-old joined Lyon in the summer from Celtic for a fee of £19.7m. He started his professional career with Fulham, scoring 19 goals in 64 appearances before signing for the Hoops.





He spent just over two years with the Scottish champions, scoring 51 goals in 94 appearances. He won two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups whilst playing for Celtic. Dembélé was named in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year in his second season.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

However, he fell out with Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic manager at the time, at the beginning of his third season with the club and subsequently made the move back to his home country.

He is uncapped by France's senior team but has made 19 appearances for their Under-21 side, scoring 11 goals.