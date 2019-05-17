Napoli vs Inter Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Second face third in Serie A this weekend as Inter travel to runners up Napoli knowing victory would secure them a place in the top four and Champions League qualification next season.

Luciano Spalletti's side are currently one point clear of Atalanta but, more importantly, four points ahead of Milan and Roma in fifth and sixth with just two games remaining.

It will not be an easy task, however, as Napoli will be keen to end their home campaign with a victory for their supporters, setting up a mouthwatering clash which both teams will be desperate to win.

Team News

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti should be able to call upon forward duo Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne for Sunday's clash after both missed the 2-1 victory over SPAL last time out.

The Italian coach remains without long-term absentees Amadou Diawara, Vlad Chiriches and Nikola Maksimovic while Adam Ounas may also be absent again through injury after being unable to play at Stadio Paolo Mazza last weekend.

Inter have no new injury concerns and should keep the same team which comfortably beat Chievo 2-0 at San Siro on Monday night.

Stefan de Vrij is a slight doubt and Matteo Politano may not travel with the squad, while Sime Vrsaljko remains sidelined. Marcelo Brozovic and Danilo D'Ambrosio are available again after serving their respective suspensions.

Predicted Lineups

Napoli Meret; Malcuit, Koulibaly, Luperto, Ghoulam; Callejon, Allan, Ruiz, Zielinski; Mertens, Milik. Inter Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Miranda, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Candreva, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi.

Head to Head Record

The two teams have faced each other 162 times in their history, with Inter coming out on top on 74 occasions. Napoli have won 48 matches while there have been 40 draws.

Inter were victorious in the reverse fixture this season, with a Lautaro Martinez goal in the first minute of stoppage time giving them a 1-0 Boxing Day victory at San Siro. Napoli ended the game with nine men, after both Kalidou Koulibaly and Insigne were sent off.

Recent Form

Napoli have been in excellent form of late, picking up four victories from their last five league games.

Defeat to Atalanta aside, Gli Azzurri have looked strong in recent weeks although they have only kept one clean sheet in that time which will be a concern for Ancelotti.

Inter are unbeaten in their last five league matches, although they have only picked up wins on two occasions during that run.

Draws at home to Juventus and Roma aren't to be sniffed at, but they will be disappointed at their failure to beat 16th-placed Udinese the last time they were on the road.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five games.

Napoli Inter SPAL 1-2 Napoli (12/5) Inter 2-0 Chievo (13/5) Napoli 2-1 Cagliari (5/5) Udinese 0-0 Inter (4/5) Frosinone 0-2 Napoli (28/4) Inter 1-1 Juventus (27/4) Napoli 1-2 Atalanta (22/4) Inter 1-1 Roma (20/4) Chievo 1-3 Napoli (14/4) Frosinone 1-3 Inter (14/4)

Prediction

Inter know a win will get them the Champions League qualification they desire but it will be a surprise if they attack Napoli early on and leave themselves vulnerable at the back.

I Nerazzurri are more likely to allow their hosts more possession and hit them on the counter-attack, using the pace of Ivan Perisic and guile of Antonio Candreva out wide.





Despite the ten point advantage Napoli have, there is not much to choose between the two sides and the visitors should return to San Siro with their unbeaten run intact, although without all three points.