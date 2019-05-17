NWSL Week 6 Preview: Top of the Table Houston Host Chicago as Reign & Sky Blue Battle for First Win

The 2019 NWSL season continues this weekend, with week six approaching fast.

Here's a look at what action is coming up and how you can watch it...

Reign FC vs Sky Blue

Join us Saturday 1 p.m. at Cheney Stadium for a spectacular day of soccer. #RCF253 🎟️: https://t.co/vapCXDuiH0 pic.twitter.com/VXtZM5EbGk — Reign FC (@ReignFC) May 16, 2019

Oddly, neither Reign nor Sky Blue have won any of their nine combined games so far this season. But can either break that winless streak when they meet each other this weekend?

The rest of the league is already starting to pull away and the playoffs will only get further out of reach for one or both teams depending on the final result.

Both sides have had a real problem scoring goals, with Reign tied with bottom place Orlando Pride as the league's lowest scorers on just two for the season.

When is Kick-Off? Saturday, May 18 What Time Is Kick-Off? 4.00pm ET Where Is it Played? Cheney Stadium, Tacoma, WA Live Stream (U.S.) Yahoo! Sports website or app Live Stream (non U.S.) NWSL website or app

Washington Spirit vs Portland Thorns

Unstoppable 🎯



Andressinha + free kick magic = #NWSL Goal of the Week! pic.twitter.com/yS15Qmu6Fu — NWSL (@NWSL) May 14, 2019

Washington and Portland are jostling for position in the middle of the congested standings, with the former in sixth place but only one win off the top if results go in their favour.

Spirit's Aubrey Bledsoe has been one of the best goalkeepers in the NWSL so far this season with 16 saves, two clean sheets and only three goals conceded, and she might be busy again because Thorns have scored 11 times in four games.

The visiting Thorns can also boast a perfect record away from home after two wins from two.

When is Kick-Off? Saturday, May 18 What Time Is Kick-Off? 7.00pm ET Where Is it Played? Maureen Hendricks Field, Boyd, MD Live Stream (U.S.) Yahoo! Sports website or app Live Stream (non U.S.) NWSL website or app

NC Courage vs Utah Royals

Sunday's going to be a fun day at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park!



Tickets | https://t.co/A0pEesoMZb pic.twitter.com/vmUkE3qJzC — NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) May 16, 2019

Reigning NWSL champions North Carolina Courage will be looking to bounce back from a first defeat in nearly a year after being beaten by Chicago in their last outing.

Utah Royals are also on the rebound after their perfect start to the season was destroyed by a narrow loss against Houston a week ago.

This one is all about who will respond to their respective setback in the most positive way.

When is Kick-Off? Sunday, May 19 What Time Is Kick-Off? 5.00pm ET Where Is it Played? Sahlen's Stadium, Cary, NC Live Stream (U.S.) Yahoo! Sports website or app Live Stream (non U.S.) NWSL website or app

Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars

Offense. Defense. @samkerr1 does it all.



Kerr is the Week 5 #NWSL Player of the Week, as voted by @NWSLmedia. pic.twitter.com/pMxoNyVdM6 — NWSL (@NWSL) May 14, 2019

Chicago snapped a 15-game unbeaten streak from North Carolina in their last outing and are now tasked with facing early season leaders Houston Dash on the road.

Red Stars have so far fared okay without their four USWNT players and that can only be a good sign for the next couple of months as it will be a while before they return. Australia's Sam Kerr was NWSL Player of the Week for week five and will also be leaving.

Houston don't have any current USWNT international players to miss, but four Canadians, including Sophie Schmidt and Alyssa Chapman, have left the squad for World Cup duty.