Paris Saint-Germain Eye Hugo Lloris as Cheap Alternative to David de Dea and Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as a potential replacement for Gianluigi Buffon this summer.

The French giants are said to be looking to recruit a new shot-stopper despite claims from current number one Gianluigi Buffon that he has been offered a new contract by the club.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

PSG also have Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp on their books, the latter currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, but AS have revealed the Ligue 1 champions want a new marquee player in the goalkeeper position come the start of next term.

The rumour-mill has already seen them linked with David de Gea, Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma but now they appear to have switched their attention to the Tottenham skipper.

As a French World Cup-winning captain, Lloris certainly fits the bill of a high-profile signing that will be sure to please the fans and he may prove easier to sign than the other players mentioned with AS also claiming he is looking to return to his native country.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

The 32-year-old would be a cheaper alternative to De Gea and Donnarumma whose current clubs Manchester United and Milan would demand much higher fees than Spurs would be expected to request for Lloris.

Lloris could also return home for personal reasons. The birth of his third child is imminent and his family have been considering moving back to France, having left his home nation in 2012.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

It is also believed Lloris feels he has 'completed a cycle' in England, finishing with Tottenham's first ever Champions League final against Liverpool on 1 June.