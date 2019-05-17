Real Madrid Ready 'First Approaches' Over Signing of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid are alleged to be eyeing a swoop for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer, with one French broadcaster claiming that Los Blancos are at the stage of making their 'first approaches' for the prolific Egyptian forward.

Real are known to be planning a summer rebuild to equip returning coach Zinedine Zidane with the tools to mount a fresh challenge in La Liga and the Champions League, and Salah's record for Liverpool would certainly make him a desirable target for anyone.

The claim about Real making their 'first approaches' for Salah was made on the 'Late Football Club' show on French network Canal+. But how accurate such a claim is and whether Liverpool fans genuinely have anything to worry about over the next few weeks remains to be seen.

Suggestions from Spain earlier this year that Salah had fallen out with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and apparently voiced his intention to leave were quickly quashed by the player's agent, who stated that Spanish newspaper AS were 'talking out of their...AS' with the story.

Liverpool are under no pressure or obligation to sell.

Salah is under contract at Anfield until 2023 after a new deal last summer, while he would be hard pressed to find a club at a higher level than Liverpool right now after the third highest points tally in English history and reaching a second Champions League final in two years.

Questions must also be asked over whether Real, whose pockets aren't as infinitely deep as gossipy media reports would have us believe, could even afford Salah this summer in addition to their other much more attainable transfer targets.

Los Blancos have already secured a €50m deal for Porto defender Eder Militao, are widely expected to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea for a figure in the region of €100m and have this week been reported to have 'completed' a €60m deal for Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic.

That is already a vast summer spend in excess of €200m.