Real Madrid 'in Talks' Over €50m Summer Deal for Highly Rated Lyon Left-Back Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid are said to be 'in talks' over a potential summer deal for Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy as a long-term replacement for veteran Bernabeu star Marcelo.

Mendy has emerged as one of Europe's brightest defensive talents after two strong seasons with Lyon and could become the latest to be sold for big money by the club - the path specifically to Madrid has previously been taken by Karim Benzema and Mahamadou Diarra.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

According to Spanish publication AS, negotiations between both Real and Lyon and Real and Mendy's camp have begun and no obstacles have been encountered as things stand. It is said that the proposed deal could cost Los Blancos as much as €50m.

The report also notes that the reason for pursuing Mendy is that Real coach Zinedine Zidane 'is not convinced' that homegrown talent Sergio Reguilon to be good enough to replace Marcelo.

Should Mendy arrive, he and Marcelo would compete for a starting place, leaving 22-year-old Madrid-born Reguilon, who has played 14 times in La Liga this season, to be loaned out.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

A 12-year veteran of the Bernabeu, Marcelo recently turned 31 and is coming to the end of a very difficult season after previously being revered as arguably the best left-back in the world.

He has played close to 500 games for Real since joining from Fluminense as a teenager, winning four Champions League titles, four La Liga titles, four FIFA Club World Cups and two Copa del Reys, although it is not expected to be the end of the road for him just yet.

Marcelo had been heavily linked with Juventus earlier in the campaign.