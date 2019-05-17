Real Madrid vs Real Betis Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The Reals will square off on Sunday when Madrid welcome Betis to the Bernabeu in both teams' final fixture of the season.

Despite the outcome of Sunday's result not affecting Madrid's final league position, Los Blancos stars still have plenty to play for.

With talk of manager Zinedine Zidane ushering in a new wave of Galacticos, Madrid's current crop will be keen to show that any new additions will not be at their expense.

Betis on the other hand will be hoping to secure a tenth place finish and send their fans home with a memorable victory to carry them through the fallow, football-free months to follow.

Check out our preview of the game below.

Where to Watch



When is Kick Off? Sunday 19 May What Time is Kick Off? 11:00 (BST) Where is it Played? Santiago Bernabeu Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports Referee? Alberto Undiano

Team News



Following his sending off in last week's loss to Sociedad, Jesus Vallejo will not be involved in Sunday's clash, and may already be sunning himself on an exotic beach somewhere. Perched on the hammock beside him may well be Casemiro, who's suspended for picking up one yellow card too many in the same fixture.

Sergio Ramos won't feature, but all eyes will be on whether or not Zidane chooses to start Gareth Bale in what many expect to be the Welshman's final match as a Real Madrid player. Although no transfer has been agreed, it is growing increasingly less likely that Bale will be at the Bernabeu next season.

Betis will be without last week's hero Joaquin. The winger mixed two goals that secured his team all three points with a yellow card and a suspension that ended his season a week early.

Predicted Lineups



Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Llorente, Kroos, Modric; Diaz, Benzema, Asensio. Real Betis Robles; Francis, Feddal, Bartra, Firpo; Guardado, Kaptoum; Jese, Lo Celso, Tello; Moron.

Head to Head Record



The history between these two sides reads exactly as one might expect, with Madrid winning 60 times to Betis' 24. The other 21 occasions have ended all square.

In the last clash at Estadio Benito Villamarín, Los Blancos once again took the spoils thanks to goals from Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos.

However, this Betis squad knows what it takes to pull off big upsets away from home, having left Camp Nou with all three points after a thrilling 4-3 victory back in November.

Recent Form



Madrid have been in less than scintillating form in the last few weeks, having picked up just seven points of a possible 15 - allowing intercity rivals Atletico to comfortably take second place in the process.

The Madrid faithful had hoped the return of Zidane following their embarrassing elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Ajax would lead to an immediate upswing in results. However, Los Blancos' form is still patchy, particularly on the road where they have failed to win in their last five attempts.

Betis' recent set of results doesn't make for better reading. A couple of months ago, Los Verdiblancos may have been eyeing up a potential charge for Champions League qualification. Their last few results have put pay to these slight hopes though, with Betis picking up one solitary victory in their last six outings.

This is how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures in all competitions.

Real Madrid Real Betis Real Sociedad 3-1 Real Madrid (12/5) Real Betis 2-1 SD Huesca (12/5) Real Madrid 3-2 Villarreal (5/5) Eibar 1-0 Real Betis (5/5) Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Real Madrid (28/4) Real Betis 1-1 Espanyol (29/4) Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid (25/4) Levante 4-0 Real Betis (24/4) Real Madrid 3-0 Athletic Bilbao (21/4) Real Betis 1-2 Valencia (21/4)

Prediction



Both clubs enter the fixture with a discernible air of wanting to get the season over and done with.

Madrid's pitiful title challenge was all but over by February, and their incredible run in the Champions League over the last few years was brought to a shuddering halt by an Ajax side who showcased the kind of energy and gall that Los Blancos have sorely lacked this campaign.

With the signing of Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic believed to be completed, and Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba heavily linked with moves to Madrid this summer, Sunday's fixture could be a last hurrah for several Bernabeu stalwarts who will be desperate to go out on a high.

Betis will be looking to channel the spirit they showed to beat Barcelona earlier in the season, but their recent form makes it difficult to bet against an out of sorts Real Madrid.

Expect a comfortable Madrid victory with Bale to sign off in style, if he features.