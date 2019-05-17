Santi Cazorla Returns to Spain Squad for Euro 2020 Qualifiers After 4-Year Absence

Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been named in Spain's 23-man squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Sweden.

The 34-year-old has not featured for his country since November 2015, when he faced England in a friendly match. However, he has enjoyed an impressive season with Villarreal and is now set to return to the international fold.

⚠ OFICIAL | ¡Ya tenemos la lista! Estos son los 23 convocados para los próximos partidos:



📅 07/06 Islas Feroe 🆚 ESPAÑA

📅 10/06 ESPAÑA 🆚 Suecia. ¡A por la #EURO2020!#UnidosPorUnRETO pic.twitter.com/9IaSm6V31Y — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 17, 2019

The Spanish national team confirmed the call-up on Twitter, bringing an end to Cazorla's lengthy absence from the team.

The former Arsenal star has racked up seven goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, despite Villarreal struggling towards the bottom of the La Liga table.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea retains his place in the squad, and he will compete with Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga and Real Betis' Pau Lopez for a place on Luis Enrique's team sheet.

Real Sociedad duo Diego Llorente and Mikel Oyarzabal have both caught the eye and played their way into Enrique's squad, whilst Dani Carvajal and Iago Aspas have both returned from injury.

Isco has also forced his way back into the squad, having been left out for his side's previous meetings with Norway and Malta.

With such a large pool of talent to choose from, there are plenty of notable absentees. Enrique has continued to overlook Atletico Madrid trio Diego Costa, Saul Niguez and Koke, whilst the Chelsea pairing of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have both missed out.

Spain will travel to the Faroe Islands on 7th June, before hosting Sweden on 10th June, as they look to continue their perfect start to qualification

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Pau Lopez, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Sergio Ramos, Inigo Martinez, Diego Llorente, Mario Hermoso, Dani Carvajal, Jose Gaya, Sergi Roberto.

Midfielders: Santi Cazorla, Rodri, Isco, Dani Parejo, Jesus Navas, Fabian Ruiz, Sergio Busquets.

Forward: Rodrigo Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Iago Aspas, Mikel Oyarzabal, Marco Asensio.