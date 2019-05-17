Southampton Unveil New Kit With Hilarious Fyre Festival Mockumentary Video

Mbilly McFarmer tries to create the first ever football kit launch on an exotic island in the Solent as part of "Saynts Festival."

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 17, 2019

The soccer season in Europe has not officially ended yet, but Southampton may have already won the trophy for the best kit launch effort this summer.

On Thursday, Southampton unveiled their latest kit release with a mockumentary poking fun at the Netflix documentary, "Fyre," the unbelievable story of a failed "luxury music festival" on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma.

The six-minute parody shows how the launch of their 2019-2020 Under Armour kits could have gone had Mbilly McFarmer, an exuberant entrepreneur, been able to sell his ludicrous "Saynts Festival" pipedream. The video features cameos from Danny Ings, Nathan Redmond, Maya Yoshida and others.

Southampton fan or not, the video is certainly worth a watch.

Luckily for Southampton fans, there will still be a way to celebrate the launch of the new kits despite Mbilly's failures. The club will be hosting a fan event at St. Mary's on Saturday, June 29.

The club's new kits will go on sale in stores on Friday, June 28 and can be pre-ordered starting Monday, May 20.

