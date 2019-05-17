Thomas Partey to Decide Atletico Madrid Future at End of the Season Amid Inter Interest

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey will make a decision on his future with the Spanish club once the La Liga season comes to an end, says his agent Daniel Jimenez.

The Ghanaian has been with Los Rojiblancos since he was a teenager, gradually developing into an important fixture in the side.

Despite putting in series of impressive performances in the engine room this season, the 25-year-old was unable to help Diego Simeone's team dethrone Barcelona, as the Catalans secured a second successive league crown with three matches left to play.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Reports have linked Partey with a summer move to Italian giants Inter, with his current employers thought to be keen on a swap deal involving rebellious Nerazzurri striker Mauro Icardi.





Speaking to Passione Inter about his clients future, Jimenez revealed: "I can say that at the moment I didn't talk to anyone, even though Inter is a top club.





"In his contract [with Atletico] there is a €50m termination clause, a figure that for a player like Thomas is very cheap. Let's wait for the season to end and then we'll see," he finished.





The Serie A outfit are not the only club monitoring the Atleti man's situation, with Manchester United believed to be weighing up a move for Partey having been impressed by his rapid development in recent years.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The news that Partey is unsure where he will be lying his trade next season comes as something of a surprise after he affirmed his desire to stay in Madrid little over a month ago.





He may not have a say in the matter, though, with club officials identifying Inter's Icardi as their preferred replacement for the outgoing Antoine Griezmann.