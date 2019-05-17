Tony Pulis Sacked by Middlesbrough After Failing to Make Championship Playoffs

Middlesbrough have parted company with manager Tony Pulis, after failing to finish in the playoffs in the 61-year-old's first full season in charge.

Pulis took over in December 2017, and led his side to a playoff semi-final last season, but they finished one point outside of the top six this time around, behind Derby County

The club have made the decision to part with the former Stoke City boss, seemingly as a result, and will look to go one better and obtain promotion next season.

Club Statement: Tony Pulis — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) May 17, 2019

Speaking after the decision, chairman Steve Gibson said, via BBC: "I'd like to thank Tony for his hard work and commitment over the past 18 months. He has been a joy to work with and a complete gentleman."

Characteristic of Pulis' trademark style, Boro enjoyed a formidable defensive record under his tutelage, conceding just 41 goals all season - the same amount as promoted Sheffield United and 12 fewer than anyone else in the division.

Their total of 49 scored, however, was the fifth lowest in the division, and there was a growing concern among the support about the style of football on show.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

They now part company, and Boro will look for a manager who will be able to deliver promotion and appease supporters in the process.