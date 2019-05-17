Transfer Rumours: Ajax Confirm Ziyech Exit, Man Utd Eye Monaco Ace, Valencia Consider Diaz & More

The Premier League transfer window is officially open, yet we're yet to have any £100m deals confirmed by any side in England's top flight. Yes, it's disappointing, but there's still plenty of time.

Right about now reports are being fired out hot of the presses, and we just can't wait to get into a few of 'em and give you the lowdown.

Here's Friday's roundup of transfer rumours for your perusal...

Man Utd Locked in 'Concrete' Talks With Monaco Outcast

To kick off with, Manchester United are looking to the future and are interested in signing Monaco youngster Hannibal Mejbri. The two parties have been in concrete discussions for several months now.

Described in RMC Sport's report as the club's 'great hope', Mejbri's relationship with Monaco has completely broken down and his family have made contact with the legal commission of Ligue 1, asking for their current contract to be abolished.





Mejbri is rated as one of the sharpest young talents around, and also has a spectacular set of locks atop his head. Hey, it all adds up.

Porto Defender Set for Atletico Madrid Switch With Personal Terms Agreed

Porto defender Felipe is close to swapping Primeira Liga for La Liga, with reports indicating the deal is basically done.

Atleti have lost metaphorical limb after limb in recent weeks, with Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann both confirming their respective summer exits.

Thankfully for supporters of the Wanda Metropolitano side, Diego Simeone has moved quickly to size up a replacement for Godin, with Record reporting he has passed a medical and agreed a three-year contract ahead of official confirmation of the €25m move.

Finally, some good news, eh Atleti fans?

Ajax Confirm Star Forward Hakim Ziyech Will Leave 'When a Top Club Comes'

Marc Overmars has confirmed Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech will most likely leave the club this summer, alerting a host of Europe's elite sides.

The forward lit up the Champions League with Ajax, but he remains one of a host of players who could eave the Eredivisie champions this summer.

Overmars said, as quoted by the Mirror: "That [a move] will come by itself. When that happens, everyone will automatically hear it. He leaves when a top club comes."





Bayern Munich's interest in the Moroccan has been reported previously, but apparently their curiosity has intensified according to Bild, as a move for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is now seen as more complicated than originally thought.

Chelsea Among Host of Clubs Interested in Signing 17-Year-Old MVV Maastricht Defender

Chelsea are obviously interested in signing players this summer, it just depends on whether they'll actually be allowed to.

Given their ban was for breaking rules regarding the signings of young, foreign players, it seems they're tempting fate by going after another young, foreign player in MVV Maastricht defender Xavier Mbuyamba, according to Voetbal International.





The 17-year-old has trained with Chelsea's youth teams this week, but Celtic, Porto, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are also thought to be eyeing the teenager up.

Valencia Considering Mariano Diaz Move if They Qualify for Champions League

Mariano Diaz was slowly wasting away before his move to Lyon in 2017. In Ligue 1, he totally smashed it. Then Real Madrid bought him back.





However, instead of taking on some of the goalscoring burden following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, however, the three evil managers to coach Real this season all decided it was appropriate not to play him very often.





Unsurprisingly the 25-year-old has been linked with a summer move and Valencia may make a move if they qualify for the Champions League, according to AS. They'll reach Europe's top club competition if they beat Real Valladolid on the final day of the season.

Diego Simeone Identifies Marcos Alonso as 'Chosen One' to Succeed Filipe Luis

Remember when fans rated Marcos Alonso as the best left back in the Premier League because he scored goals? Well, his stock has dropped a fair bit ever since it was discovered that he can't defend very well.





Which makes it all the more odd that, according to AS, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has supposedly identified the Spain international as 'the chosen one' to replace Filipe Luis, notably a very good defender and expected to leave this summer.





Knowing Simeone he'll probably turn Alonso into Europe's best defender, but blimey, this looks pretty ropey.

Tottenham Linked With Move for £23.5m Rated 'New Juan Roman Riquelme'

Tottenham are believed to keen on Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, but if you thought they wouldn't be eyeing up an obscure, hipster's choice central midfielder to bolster their ranks...well, you're terribly mistaken.





According to Il Mattino, Spurs are interested in Boca Juniors' Agustin Almendra, who's valued at £23.5m and has been compared to Argentina legend Juan Roman Riquelme.

However, the Champions League finalists face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Inter, Napoli and Benfica for the 19-year-old's signature.

Ademola Lookman Linked With Ralph Hasenhuttl Reunion at Southampton Following Disappointing Season

People thought Ademola Lookman might have a decent chance of breaking into Everton's starting lineup this season after impressing in spells while on loan at RB Leipzig.

However, he's been shunted to the back of the attacking pecking order, behind players like Richarlison, Theo Walcott and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and is now being targeted by Southampton for a potential summer switch, according to the Independent.

Saints coach Ralph Hasenhuttl coached Lookman during their time together in the Bundesliga and wanted to sign him permanently, but Everton wouldn't budge on their £28m asking price. After a season of bench warming, that fee is expected to drop.

Leicester and Everton Consider Swoops for RB Leipzig Forward

Speaking of RB Leipzig, ever heard of Jean-Kevin Augustin? Everton and Leicester have, and both have made informal enquiries over his availability, according to the Telegraph.





The Frenchman, signed from PSG in 2017, is expected to fetch around £17.5m if he does leave Red Bull Arena.

Everton expect Cenk Tosun to move on in the summer following a disappointing spell at Goodison Park, while Leicester may be looking for a competent back-up for regular starting striker Jamie Vardy.