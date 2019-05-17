UEFA Meet to Discuss Shape of Competitions From 2024 Amid Reports of Restructured Champions League

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin met with representatives from the organisations 55 member nations in Budapest on Friday, in order to discuss the shape of club competitions from 2024 onwards.

There had previously been reports of proposals to revamp the Champions League and Europa League to include a promotion and relegation system, circumventing the current structure which sees sides qualify based on their domestic performance.

Some nations were believed to be concerned around the long-term plans, but Čeferin said that while many differing views were expressed, there was a positive response to the topics of conversation.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

“This was an important meeting with our member associations to get their views on how our club competitions should be designed in the future," he said, via a press release. "There were many different opinions expressed and we will feed these into our thinking on this issue.





“I was encouraged by the positive response to the consultation process and by the solidarity among associations, with a recognition from the larger ones of the need to contribute more for the benefit of smaller nations.

“We remain focused on trying to find a way forward that meets the needs of the game across the whole of Europe not just in the big markets. Only UEFA distributes money across international boundaries and it is a responsibility we take very seriously.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

“I was happy to repeat our commitment not to play UEFA club competition matches at weekends, with the exception of the Champions League Final.





He concluded: “The consultation process is ongoing and we look forward to receiving the thoughts of other stakeholders directly, rather than having to piece them together from media statements.

"We will not decide anything without taking everyone’s views into account. We would never accept changes that would harm European football."