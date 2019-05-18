Adam Lallana 'Tells Friends' He Wants Southampton Return This Summer

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is targeting a return to Southampton to get his injury-hit career back on track.

The 31-year-old has struggled to feature in Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans over the past two seasons, as a hamstring injury limited him to 16 appearances in the 2017/18 campaign. His 2018/19 season was no different, as a groin injury saw him make just 13 appearances.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

With a number of players fighting for a place in Liverpool's starting lineup, the England international is eyeing a return to Southampton, according to the Daily Express, in order to play more regularly.

The media outlet claims Lallana - who is being priced at £13m - has "told friends" of his desire for a summer switch, which will see him rejoin the club he left to join the Reds in 2014.

Lallana - who made 260 appearances for the Saints - moved to Liverpool in July of that year for £25m and has gone on to make 156 games for the Reds, scoring 21 goals in that time.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The midfielder was one of three players to leave Southampton for Liverpool that summer alone, with Dejan Lovren and Rickie Lambert making the same move. Despite his somewhat acrimonious departure to a Premier League rival, former Saints player Francis Benali wouldn't be put off re-signing him.

He said: "It’s a difficult situation for him to get back in the [Liverpool] team. It’s a scenario that many players would find difficult. But what would be the tough thing is would the supporters welcome players [like Lallana] back to the club?

"It’s a relationship between the two clubs that has certainly spiked the nerves of Southampton fans with a lot of our top players leaving for Liverpool. I just like to see good, talented and passionate players that want to play for Southampton - playing for my team. However that happens, I’m quite open to anything."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Lallana's current contract at Liverpool runs until 2020, with the option of a further year, although a move away for the player voted England's Player of the Year in 2017 now seems inevitable.