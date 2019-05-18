Barcelona Players Ready to Veto Antoine Griezmann Transfer After Soap Opera on Frenchman's Future

May 18, 2019

Antoine Griezmann's proposed summer move to La Liga holders Barcelona may prove difficult beyond the proposed finances in the deal - with the Spanish champions' players prepared to veto the move after the Frenchman's recent behaviour.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the World Cup winner would leave Atletico Madrid in the summer having spent five seasons in the Spanish capital, scoring 133 goals in 257 appearances for the club.

He won the Europa League, the Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during his time with the club, whilst also helping them reach the Champions League final in 2016 where they were ultimately undone by city rivals Real Madrid on penalties.

Since it was announced he would be leaving Atletico in the summer, numerous reports have suggested Barcelona are favourites to sign Griezmann, and that they're preparing to pay his €120m release clause. 

Though that has now been put into question after a report from Spanish news outlet SPORT revealed that the Barca dressing room is against the transfer.

The Liga holders tried to sign Griezmann last season, however the Frenchman rejected the move and revealed his reasoning in a documentary titled 'The Decision'. 


Now according to the report, it's believed that the Barcelona players didn't take too kindly to his snub last year and that his soap opera of a 12 months has left a bad taste. The Barcelona players are said to be concerned that signing Griezmann may impact the harmony of the squad.

His snub was seen as a sign of disrespect after the Barcelona players and fans seemingly welcomed Griezmann with open arms, before he then turned his back on them in favour of staying with Atletico.

It remains to be seen whether this will stand in the way of the deal going through, although it certainly doesn't look as though it'll be an easy transfer to get done.

