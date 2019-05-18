Bayern Munich Clinch Seventh Consecutive Bundesliga Title as Robben & Ribery Sign Off in Style

Bayern Munich have won their seventh successive Bundesliga title after they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on the final day of the season.

Heading into the game they knew that any points would earn them the crown, and they wrapped things up in style with a win in front of a packed Allianz Arena - thanks to goals from Kingsley Coman, David Alaba, Renato Sanches, Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben.



For Ribery and Robben, who were both making their final appearances for the club, it was a sweet moment.

Super Franck!



Ribery rolls the years and grabs a brilliant solo goal in his final game! pic.twitter.com/SCg0LwZ5M7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2019

The win completed a remarkable turn around for Bayern, who in December found themselves a staggering nine points behind rivals Borussia Dortmund in the league standings.

However a collapse from Dortmund in the second half of their season coincided with Bayern losing just one game in 2019, helping the Bavarians claw back the deficit. They eventually overtook Lucien Favre's men to reclaim top spot, and haven't since looked back.



There'll no doubt be a number of moments Dortmund will look back on and think what could've been, most notably when they were on the receiving end of a 5-0 thrashing by Bayern - which ultimately gave Niko Kovac's side the upper hand in the title race.





In the end Bayern's class prevailed and they showed exactly why they're champions as they picked up crucial results at important times, especially in the final few weeks of the season.

Niklas Sule's 75th minute strike gave Bayern all three points in a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen on match day 30, with Serge Gnabry then snatching an equalising goal in their next game against Nurnberg with just 15 minutes remaining.





This was the first time since 2010 that the Bundesliga title was decided on the final day of the season, such has been Bayern's dominance in recent years.



Now they can finally celebrate winning the title, but also have the chance to complete the double when they take on RB Leipzig in the German Cup final next Saturday.

