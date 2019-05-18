Bournemouth Announce Signing of Promising Defender Lloyd Kelly From Bristol City

Bournemouth have already begun preparations for next season after confirming the signing of Bristol City defender Lloyd Kelly.

The 20-year-old has put pen to paper on a long-term deal at the Vitality Stadium after enjoying a fine season for the Robins, with him making 32 Championship appearances as they finished eighth.

It's official, we've completed the signing of @lloydkelly4 from Bristol City on a long-term contract!



The full story 📰: https://t.co/lhGK1COtbY#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/Wx9HeoD5Mt — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 18, 2019

The England Under-21 international was the subject of plenty of interest from a host of Premier League clubs, although Bournemouth have confirmed the news via their official website, with Kelly speaking of his delight at signing for the club.

He said: "It's a fantastic club. The move has come around quite quickly, but I'm happy to be here and can't wait to start playing.

"Premier League football is what I've always wanted to achieve. I want to play as many games as possible and I feel like this is the right place for me to try and do that."

Manager Eddie Howe has also spoken of his delight at signing the versatile defender, describing him as an "exciting talent".

Howe added: "Lloyd is an exciting talent and a player of real potential, while at the same time already possessing good experience for someone so young.

"He is athletic, versatile, physically excellent and has a very bright future ahead of him. I’m delighted that we have been able to strike so early in the summer and look forward to working with Lloyd during the coming seasons."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

While the club didn't disclose the fee of the deal, Sky Sports recently reported that a £13m fee was agreed between the Cherries and Bristol City ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.