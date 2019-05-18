Danny Welbeck Returns to Arsenal Training Ahead of Europa League Final Clash With Chelsea

Danny Welbeck is in line to return to the Arsenal squad ahead of their Europa League final clash with Chelsea.

The forward hasn't featured for the Gunners since he required two surgeries after breaking his ankle in November in what has been yet another injury-plagued season for the 28-year-old.



Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Prior to his injury, Welbeck had predominantly been used in the Europa League and managed to bag himself two goals in the four appearances he made in the competition. It looked as though his season would end prematurely, but ahead of the final he and Arsenal have received some promising news.

According to the Daily Mail, Welbeck has retuned to full training and is in line to return to the Arsenal squad, with Unai Emery said to be keen on taking the forward to Baku as part of his squad.



Emery has already confirmed that Welbeck will leave the club at the end of the campaign, but the Englishman's final appearance could come in the club's biggest game of the season where a win would not only secure their first European trophy since 1994, but would also secure their place in the Champions League for next season.

It would be a great way to cap off what has been a largely frustrating five seasons at the Emirates Stadium for Welbeck. A lot was expected when the Gunners signed him from rivals Manchester United for £16m, but he unfortunately never lived up to the expectations put on him.



FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

He has managed a total of 88 Premier League appearances in his time with the club and has scored 16 goals, but the question will always remain what could've been had he not have suffered the injury setbacks that kept him on the sidelines for as long as they did.