Dejan Lovren Insists Liverpool Can Still Improve & Do 'Something Great' Next Season

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has backed the club to "do something great" next season as they continue to improve under manager Jürgen Klopp.





The former Borussia Dortmund boss arrived at Anfield in 2015, with the club eventually finishing outside of the top six and losing the Europa League final to Sevilla.





Since then, Liverpool have returned to Europe's elite competition and have now secured back-to-back appearances in the Champions League final, as well as registering a near-record tally of 97 points in the Premier League.

"When you look back on the last three years, it was every season improvement," Lovren told the club's official website. "When Klopp came, every year we did better and better. Last season we did quite well, we had quite a lot of injuries and reached the final of the Champions League.





"This year, with the new players, we reached second place with 97 points, it's incredible, and again the final of the Champions League, so definitely we are again one of the contenders for next year to do something great. With this team, we can only improve."





Lovren conceded that Liverpool's squad were down after the final day of the Premier League season having missed out on the title to Manchester City, but he's confident that they can actually look back on the campaign as a positive regardless of silverware.





"It would be a lie if I don’t admit that we are of course disappointed," he added. "We won the last game at Anfield but when we came to the dressing room it felt strange.

"We had so many points, 97, we made history for this club when we talk about points but when you look back we can be satisfied."