In his last ever game for Bayern Munich, Franck Ribery scored a stunning solo goal against Eintracht Frankfurt. It was an emotional day to begin with as the 36-year-old, alongside his teammate Arjen Robben, were saying goodbye to the club after more than a decade of service.

Right before Ribery's goal, Bayern Munich was already on course to a victory and the Bundesliga title as Niko Kovac's side led the visiting team 3-1. But then, the French star rolled back the years with a magnificent effort.

Quel but de Kaiser Franck Ribéry 💯 pic.twitter.com/ZzmzeheUMV — 🇽🇰🇫🇷 (@FD96DF) May 18, 2019

Moments later, Arjen Robben grabbed one himself to complete an emotional afternoon.

Not to be outdone by Ribery, now Arjen Robben has his turn for Bayern Munich. #Bundesliga #BayernMunich pic.twitter.com/FTglTBoKev — Michael Klinck (@MichaelKlinck) May 18, 2019

Bayern Munich ended up winning 5-1 and secured its seventh straight league title.