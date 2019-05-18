WATCH: Ribery Nets Stunning Solo Goal, Robben Scores in Last Appearances for Bayern Munich

The 36-year-old French attacker grabbed a beautiful solo goal right before his Dutch teammate also scored in their farewell match for the Bavarians. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
May 18, 2019

In his last ever game for Bayern Munich, Franck Ribery scored a stunning solo goal against Eintracht Frankfurt. It was an emotional day to begin with as the 36-year-old, alongside his teammate Arjen Robben, were saying goodbye to the club after more than a decade of service.

Right before Ribery's goal, Bayern Munich was already on course to a victory and the Bundesliga title as Niko Kovac's side led the visiting team 3-1. But then, the French star rolled back the years with a magnificent effort.

Moments later, Arjen Robben grabbed one himself to complete an emotional afternoon. 

Bayern Munich ended up winning 5-1 and secured its seventh straight league title. 

