How Mino Raiola Is Holding Up Matthijs De Ligt's Proposed Move to Barcelona

By 90Min
May 18, 2019

Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt is set for a move away this summer, although a proposed transfer to Barcelona has been held up due to the extortionate commission demands of 'super agent' Mino Raiola. 

De Ligt, 19, has led Ajax to a league and cup double this season, as well as being seconds away from reaching the Champions League final, before eventually losing out to Tottenham in the semi-finals. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The centre-back has been courted by pretty much every major side in Europe at some point this season, although while Barcelona appeared to be front-runners for his signature, negotiations have reached a stumbling block.


According to Mundo Deportivo, that stumbling block comes in the shape of Raiola, who is demanding between €8m-€10m in commission for the deal to go through. It's a fee that Barca aren't willing to pay currently, which is why progress regarding the completion of the deal has stalled. 

Hesitancy in a move to the Camp Nou could open the door for a host of other sides across the continent, with one of those being Manchester United as De Ligt is "open to the move" according to the report from The Telegraph.

That is in contrast to the Daily Record however, who report that due to United's current predicament of being without Champions League football next season and owning a squad that appears a long way from competing for major honours, means they're out the running for De Ligt.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich are just some of the other clubs linked with De Ligt, although with Barca already signing Frenkie De Jong, a move to the Catalan side for the teenage Dutch centre-back does seem the likeliest outcome. 

