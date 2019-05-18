Kevin De Bruyne Reveals Why He Doesn't Feel Sorry for Liverpool After Man City Win Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he has no sympathy for Liverpool after Manchester City beat them to the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

Heading into the final match day of the season City knew that a win would secure them the championship whilst anything other than a win would leave the door wide open for Liverpool to take full advantage.



The Reds got their end of the deal done as they beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield, but it proved to be irrelevant as City came from behind to secure a rampant 4-1 win over Brighton and in turn wrapped up their second successive Premier League triumph.

It was a compelling title race with Liverpool falling just short, but De Bruyne said in reaction, via Sky Sports, that he doesn't feel sorry for Liverpool as he feels they would feel the same if they had won the league title.

He said: “It’s a remarkable effort, but it means that we were just better than them in the end.



“I don’t feel sorry for them because I don’t think they’d feel sorry for us. I don’t think anybody felt sorry about the way we went out of the Champions League. You take it. I know how they feel because you’re going to feel disappointed. We’d feel the same if it happened to us.





“But we’re still competitors. It’s been a great battle. I can understand the feelings they have but to feel sorry for them is maybe going a little too far.”



Whilst it's been a rather remarkable season for Manchester City, De Bruyne himself has had a very frustrating campaign plagued by a number of injuries. He managed just 18 Premier League appearances but did feature on the last day of the season when he came off the bench for the final 12 minutes.





He'll be hoping he can finish the season on a high with City set to take on Watford in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening with the Belgian in line to feature as City look to secure a domestic treble.