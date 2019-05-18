Leicester City Transfers: Deciding Which Players to Keep & Sell This Summer

Leicester City will be hoping to fend off the big clubs that will no doubt target their exciting crop of young English talent this summer.

The 2015/16 Premier League winners will be targeting a European place next year after finishing ninth, in what proved to be a topsy-turvy season.

Earlier in the campaign under the stewardship of Claude Puel, Leicester seemed to have suffered an identity crisis and became a ponderous possession side without any bite.

Not only has Brendan Rodgers managed to revitalise the talismanic Jamie Vardy , but the former Celtic manager is playing a brand of football that has won a lot of plaudits during his short reign.

Rodgers will be targeting improvements to the squad this summer but his toughest challenge maybe convincing his promising squad to resist the lure of the top sides for another year at least.

The Foxes have already confirmed that Danny Simpson and Shinji Okazaki, who were both integral figures in the memorable league triumph will leave the club this summer.

We take a look at which players Leicester should look to keep and which they should sell this summer.

Goalkeepers

Kasper Schmeichel - KEEP - The Great Dane will be crucial in the mentoring of Leicester's young squad and it would take a hefty sum to prize him away from the club he adores. Schmeichel will be the first name on the team sheet next season.





Danny Ward - KEEP - The former Liverpool man will have to wait patiently for more domestic cup opportunities unless Schmeichel picks up an injury. The Welsh stopper was part of the side that crashed out of the FA Cup to Newport County.

Eldin Jakupovic - SELL - A move to a Championship club would be the best move for Jakupovic as he failed to make an appearance this season and only has one year left on his contract.





Daniel Iversen - LOAN - Iversen was ever present for Oldham Athletic this season and the regular exposure to first-team football in what is a physical league would have benefitted the young Dane.

Full Backs





Ricardo Pereira - KEEP - The Portugal international collected the Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year award at the Foxes end of season awards gala. In Pereira and Chilwell, Rodgers possesses two of the quickest and creative full-backs in the league.





Ben Chilwell - KEEP - England's number one left-back could be courted by Pep Guardiola this summer, but Rodgers will be hoping that the guarantee of first-team football will be enough for Chilwell to commit his short-term future to Leicester.

Danny Simpson - LEAVING - The right back's contract expires in the summer and it has been agreed he will depart. The 32-year-old will be looking to secure first-team football after spending five years at the club.





Christian Fuchs - KEEP - The Austrian has become Chilwell's understudy, but Fuchs will still play a pivotal part in the dressing room and be ready when called upon after signing a new one-year deal.

Centre Backs





Harry Maguire - KEEP - Jose Mourinho wanted Manchester United to sign Maguire after his phenomenal World Cup last summer. Rodgers will be expecting United and other clubs to come calling for the big man, but Leicester could put a price tag on the former Hull City man which could eclipse Virgil van Djik's £75m fee to become the most expensive defender in the world.





Wes Morgan - KEEP - Leicester's club captain signed a new one-year deal in March and will still have a crucial role in guiding the clubs next generation.

Jonny Evans - KEEP - The Northern Ireland international has proved to be a bargain after his £3.5m signing from West Bromwich Albion. Evans's experience and ability to read the game has tightened up Leicester's backline.





Caglar Soyuncu - KEEP - Soyuncu struggled to make a breakthrough and nail down a starting berth ahead of Leicester's first choice centre-halves Maguire and Evans, but the Turkey international is still only 22 and has time to adapt to the English game.





Filip Benkovic - LOAN - The 21-year-old made 27 appearances this season, helping Celtic retain the Scottish Premiership title, another year on loan with the Bhoys could be the best option for all parties.

Central Midfielders





Daniel Amartey - SELL - The Ghanaian international has been out of action since October and could struggle to re-establish himself in the side. His ability to play both in midfield and at right-back could play into his favour.





Youri Tielemans - SIGN - With his parent club, Monaco, battling relegation, the Belgian international has impressed during his brief loan spell in England. Leicester may have to fend off interest from Tottenham and Manchester United to secure his signature.





Matty James - SELL - The former Manchester United academy graduate will probably be moved on this summer after failing to feature under Rodgers.

Wilfred Ndidi - KEEP - With Rodgers opting for an expansive style of football, Ndidi will be given the crucial role of protecting Leicester's backline and breaking up the opposition's counter-attacks.





Hamza Choudhury - KEEP - England's Under-21 international has benefitted from the appointment of Rodgers and will continue to improve under his guidance. Choudhury's influence and responsibility in the side is likely to grow next season.





Nampalys Mendy - SELL - The Frenchman was never going to fill the void of his compatriot N'Golo Kante, but the arrival of both Rodgers and Tielemans has restricted him to substitute appearances.

Andy King - SELL - With over 300 appearances for Leicester, King's legacy at the club is assured but it may be time for him to seek another challenge.

Adrien Silva - SELL - One thing that may help Leicester in their pursuit of Tielemans is that his parent club are in possession of Portuguese midfielder Silva. The French club are eager to sign the Euro 2016 winner, which could help the Foxes land the young Belgian.

Attacking Midfielders & Wingers





Demarai Gray - KEEP - It has been tough for Gray to nail down a regular spot in the starting 11 but Rodgers could give the 22-year-old another season to prove his worth. However, if Leicester were to sign someone like Jarrod Bowen this summer, then Gray could fall down the pecking order.





Rachid Ghezzal - SELL - The Algerian winger, who joined in a £12m deal from Monaco last summer, started just eight Premier League games this term, while he has only played 19 minutes since Rodgers took the reins.

Harvey Barnes - KEEP - The 21-year-old hasn't looked back since returning from an impressive loan spell with West Brom, making 16 appearances for the Foxes, scoring once and assisting twice after scoring nine and setting up six for the Baggies. Barnes will be hoping to play a starring role for the Young Lions this summer, as the Under-21’s head to Italy for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championships.





James Maddison - KEEP - Signed from Norwich for £20m last summer, the young attacking-midfielder's stock has skyrocketed since his impressive debut against Manchester United. Maddison has conjured up a phenomenal partnership with Vardy and finished the season with seven assists and seven goals in 36 league appearances.

The most impressive stat is this one from Opta - Maddison was the only player in the league to create 100 goalscoring chances this season.

Mark Albrighton - KEEP - The winger hasn't featured as frequently as previous years but still remains a key part of Leicester's plans. Albrighton may have to accept a restriction in game time due to the emergence of Barnes, and Rodgers willingness to play different systems.





Khanya Leshabela - LOAN - His performances in the development squad earned him a place in Puel’s squad for the Carabao Cup game against Southampton in November. He has been named in the Amajita squad for the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland.





Bartosz Kapustka - LOAN - He would have been representing Poland at the Under-21 Championships but he recently suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Forwards

Jamie Vardy - KEEP - The former England international is thriving under a manager who wants to take the game to the opposition, he scored nine goals in just ten Premier League games under Rodgers, compared to nine in 24 games under Puel.





Shinji Okazaki - GOING - The unsung hero scored some crucial goals during the fairytale league-winning campaign, after four years at Leicester, the Japan international is seeking a new challenge this summer.

Kelechi Iheanacho - SELL - It just hasn't worked out for the Nigerian and his wild finish against his former club Manchester City wouldn't have impressed Rodgers. Iheanacho scored just a solitary goal in 30 league appearances in 2018/19 and Rodgers will be looking to bolster his striking options this summer.

Islam Slimani - SELL - The 30-year-old has struggled at the club since moving from Sporting CP back in 2016 for a club-record £29m. The Algerian striker is expected to return to Leicester in the summer following his poor loan spell at Fenerbahce, but will then seek another move away.





Fousseni Diabate - SELL - The Mali Under-23 international has made just 19 appearances for Leicester and was sent out on loan to Turkish side Sivasspor in the new Year. Diabate has fallen further down the pecking order and his chances of breaking into the first team are slim.