Levante 2-2 Atletico Madrid: Report, Ratings & Reaction as 10-Man Rojiblancos Earn Dramatic Draw

By 90Min
May 18, 2019

Atletico Madrid fought back from two goals down to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw with Levante in their final La Liga game of the campaign at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on Saturday.

Atletico made a lively start to the game as Thomas Lemar and Filipe Luis forced early saves from Jorge Ruiz Ojeda, but Levante stunned the visitors against the run of play as they took a shock lead just six minutes into the clash, as Erick Cabaco converted from close range.

Diego Simeone's side continued to look lively in search of an equaliser, but Levante capitalised once more on a lack of efficiency in front of goal from Los Rojiblancos. Against the tide, Roger Matri produced a clinical finish just after the half an hour mark to leave Atletico shell-shocked.

The visitors' hopes of a second-half fightback were dealt a huge blow just five minutes after the interval, as Angel Correa was shown a red card for violent conduct after a VAR review, but Los Rojiblancos responded by pulling one back through Rodri with 20 minutes remaining.

Against seemingly all odds, Atletico continued to stage an unlikely comeback and drew level through a well-taken finish from substitute Sergio Camello on his debut. Roger Marti nearly snatched victory for the hosts as he hit the bar late on, but Los Rojiblancos held on to secure the draw.

LEVANTE

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ruiz Ojeda (6); Cabaco (7), Vezo (6), Chema (7); Lopez (6), Rochina (4), Campana (7), Bardhi (7*), Luna (6); Roger (7), Dwamena (6)

FBL-ESP-LIGA-LEVANTE-ATLETICO

Substitutes: Manzanara (6), Simon (5), Morales (5)

ATLETICO MADRID

Key Talking Point

On the back of Diego Godin's farewell match at the Wanda Metropolitano last time out in a 1-1 draw with Sevilla, another impending high-profile departure dominated the build-up to Altetico's final La Liga game of the season.

Antoine Griezmann's high-profile announcement in midweek that he would be leaving Los Rojiblancos in the summer ensured that Saturday's game at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia would have another farewell atmosphere from an Atletico perspective.

Both Godin and Griezmann started the clash in which Simeone was forced to field a side which fell some way short of full-strength, with the likes of Jan Oblak, Jose Maria Gimenez, Saul Niguez and Alvaro Morata all absent from the match day squad.

The result of those circumstances was a largely underwhelming display which epitomised what has been a disappointingly lukewarm climax to a generally positive season for Altetico. A second-place finish in the league this term is respectable, but Simone's side have a huge summer of transition ahead.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Adan (5); Juanfran (5), Godin (5), Montero (4), Filipe Luis (5); Lemar (6), Thomas (4), Hernandez (6), Koke (6); Correa (4), Griezmann (6)

Substitutes: Camello (6), Vitolo (5), Mollejo (5)

STAR MAN - In what was a performance of disappointingly low quality from Atletico, it was Rodri who produced the game's finest moment with a stunning left-footed strike from outside the box to find the top corner and give his side hope in the game.

The strike was one of real quality and inspired his side to battle on to earn an unlikely draw, as Rodri demonstrated why he is attracting strong interest from Manchester City.

Looking Ahead


With the La Liga season now over, Diego Simeone's side will face Beitar Jerusalem next time out in a pre-season friendly clash at the Teddy Stadium in Israel.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message