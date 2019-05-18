Lyon Seal Sixth Women's Champions League Triumph With Emphatic 4-1 Final Victory Over Barcelona

By 90Min
May 18, 2019

Lyon Feminin produced an emphatic display to overcome Barcelona Femeni with a comfortable 4-1 victory in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday.

The French side retained their European crown for the fourth successive season, and now hold a record of six Champions League wins.

Barcelona were bidding to become the first club to win both the men's and the women's version of the competition, but ultimately came up short to a dominant display from the reigning champions at the Groupama Arena.

Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg stole the show, as the 23-year-old scored a decisive hat-trick to steer Reynald Pedros' side on course to a storming triumph, adding to Dzsenifer Marozsan's early strike to complete an impressive four-goal haul for the French outfit.

Substitute Asisat Oshoala struck a late consolation goal for Barcelona, but Fran Sanchez's side struggled to compete with the quality of the champions in Budapest.

The win capped another remarkable campaign for Lyon in which they have achieved a stunning treble, adding the Champions League title to their Division 1 Feminine and Coupe de France Feminine successes this season.

Lyon are the record holders for titles in all three of the three major competitions, and Saturday's stunning victory to seal European glory once more has further established the French side as the premium force of the women's game on the continent.

