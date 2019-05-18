Man City 6-0 Watford: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Rampant Citizens Win Domestic Treble

Manchester City completed the first ever domestic treble in the men's game, as they beat Watford 6-0 at Wembley to win their sixth FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Although Manchester City started out on top, Watford had the first big chance of the game. The Hornets broke quickly and got the ball up to a free Roberto Pereyra, but Ederson saved excellently for City to prevent Pereyra from opening the scoring.

City finally broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, as David Silva fired home. Raheem Sterling headed the ball onto the Spaniard, who struck the ball across the goal to slot home and put Pep Guardiola's side in front at Wembley.

The Citizens doubled their advantage just before half time, as Bernardo Silva looped the ball over to Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian stretched out to hook it goalbound from a tight angle, with Raheem Sterling blasting it into the net just to make sure as they made it 2-0.



Manchester City all but wrapped it up after the hour mark, as substitute Kevin De Bruyne took it past Heurelho Gomes in goal and walked it in. Jesus finally got his goal eight minutes later, latching onto De Bruyne's pass to slot it home.

Sterling got his second of the game in the late stages, lashing home Bernardo Silva's low cross from close range to make it five. Then with three minutes to go, Sterling secured his FA Cup final hat-trick, pouncing on his own rebound to make it six and secure City's sixth FA Cup.



MANCHESTER CITY

Key Talking Point



Manchester City came into the game as clear favourites, and knew that they were on the verge of making more history. The Citizens started the game out well, completely dominating their opponents and spending the majority of the opening 10 minutes inside the final third.

While it took them almost half an hour to finally break through, they stayed patient and composed as they affirmed their control of the game. As soon as they got their breakthrough in the 26th minute, City became rampant and went all out on their sorry opponents.

Manchester City played incredible football, and their six goal thrashing shows how dominant they really were. It caps off a wonderful season for Guardiola's side, as they ended the season with their best performance of the campaign and arguably of recent time.



Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ederson (7); Zinchenko (7), Laporte (7), Kompany (8), Walker (6); D.Silva (8), Gundogan (7), B.Silva (8); Sterling (10*), Jesus (9), Mahrez (7).

Substitutes: De Bruyne (9), Sane (7), Stones (7).

STAR MAN - City had so many outstanding performers at Wembley, with everyone putting in an excellent display. City had so many outstanding performers at Wembley, with everyone putting in an excellent display. Gabriel Jesus and David Silva pulled the strings up front with Kevin De Bruyne 's introduction pivotal, while Ederson and Vincent Kompany were solid at the back.







However, it was Raheem Sterling who was man of the match. The Englishman got himself a memorable hat-trick at Wembley as well as registering an assist, as Sterling capped off an incredible season with one of his best performances of his entire career.

WATFORD

Key Talking Point



Watford started the game in their own third, as they had to stay defensively tight to avoid going behind early on. However, as soon as they got their first chance of the game after 10 minutes, they began to settle into the game and gain more confidence going forward and attacking.

As soon as Manchester City scored, the floodgates opened. Goal after goal after goal followed, and at the end of the day Watford were absolutely outclassed and smashed. It is a disappointing end to what has been an amazing season for the Hornets, as they fell to a massive defeat.

Nevertheless, Watford should be proud of their efforts. Even though they were comprehensively beaten, it was an amazing run to the final in an amazing season. A bitter end to the season for Watford should be relished, and they should keep their heads high ahead of next season.



Player Ratings

Starting XI: Gomes (5); Holebas (7), Cathcart (6), Mariappa (6), Femenia (6); Pereyra (5), Hughes (6), Doucoure (7*), Capoue (6); Deeney (6), Deulofeu (6).







Substitutes: Gray (6), Success (6), Cleverley (6).

STAR MAN - Admittedly, it is hard to pick a standout Watford performer in a 6-0 thrashing. However Abdoulaye Doucoure put in a solid effort, working hard all game and playing some great passes in a decent performance at Wembley.

Looking Back



The result sees Manchester City win the first ever domestic treble in the men's game, as well as becoming the first team in English football history to win all four domestic competitions in one season- the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield.

Meanwhile, Watford miss out on their chance to qualify for the Europa League with a win at Wembley. Instead, it will be Wolves who will play in next season's Europa League, after they earned a remarkable seventh placed finish in the league.

